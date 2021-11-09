Marlia Mendona: Police determine criminal responsibility for plane crash – Gerais

Chief of Police Ivan Salles (with white mask, center) and the team of investigators working in the inquiry (photo: Tim Filho/Disclosure) The regional delegate of the Civil Police of Caratinga, Ivan Lopes Sales, said that the police inquiry investigating the criminal responsibility for the crash of the plane of the company PEC Txi Areo, on November 5, in Piedade de Caratinga, resulted in the death of the singer Marlia Mendona and four other people, is being conducted judiciously, based on technical tests.

According to him, it is natural that the public opinion and the media are anxious to know the results of the investigations, and he guarantees that the Civil Police will complete the investigation in the shortest time possible, but without running over the essential steps for an efficient investigation.

Without revealing details, he said that on Monday (8/11), he heard from the owner of the company PEC Txi Areo. And he also heard witnesses to the accident, people who saw the last moments of the aircraft in the sky, flying low, near the crash site.

Ivan Salles also said that he decided, together with the officials of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA), to release the wreckage of the aircraft, which will continue on this Tuesday (9/11) to Rio de Janeiro, where they will be inspected at Tom Jobim International Airport, Galeo.

It was agreed that if experts from the Civil Police of Minas Gerais have to carry out inspections on the aircraft, they will have access to the hangar where the wreckage will be. On Monday, Civil Police experts found an electrical power cable attached to the twin-engine propellers, but it has not yet been proven whether this cable is the same cable that was broken by the plane in Cemig’s transmission tower.