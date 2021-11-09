Mathematician projects Atlético-MG will guarantee Brazilian champion title until the 36th round | athletic-mg

The final straight of the Brazilian Championship is eagerly awaited by the fans of the Atlético-MG. With a 96% chance of lifting the trophy, Galo is looking for the title that hasn’t come since 1971. The wait divides the fans’ feelings, but for Gilcione Costa, a mathematician at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, Atlético takes the cup in November (watch the video above).
According to Gilcione, the magic number of the title is 74. With this score, Galo guarantees the conquest of the Brasileirão, at the most, until the 36th round of the championship, against Fluminense.
Mineiro champion, in 2021, Atlético-MG could win the second title of the year if he wins the Brasileirão — Photo: Agência i7/ Mineirão
Following this calculation, Atlético can be champion in the game against Juventude, in the 34th round, scheduled for Saturday, the 20th, if the minimum time required for the score is used. But considering Galo’s current point average, the cup will come until the 36th round, against Fluminense. It is worth remembering that the match between Galo and Bahia, for the 32nd round, was postponed to December 2nd.
– If Atlético score another 9 points, it goes to 74. In Brazilian football in particular, a team that scores two points per game is a very good performance, which leads to being champion – says the mathematician.
“He hardly stops being champion with this score. Each more point he scores, the more secure the title becomes” – Gilcione Costa, mathematician at UFMG
However, according to the projection, the best chance is for the title to be guaranteed in the direct duel with Palmeiras, in São Paulo, for the 35th round, a match that has not yet had a date set by the CBF. The confrontation between Atlético and the São Paulo team should take place before the Libertadores final, scheduled for the 27th.
Check out Atlético’s final straight in the Brasileirão
- 11/10 – Atlético x Corinthians – 31st round – Mineirão
- 11/16 – Athletico-PR vs Atlético – 33rd round – Curitiba
- 11/20 – Atlético x Youth – 34th round – Mineirão
- Palmeiras x Atlético – 35th round – São Paulo (date to be defined)
- Atlético x Fluminense – 36th round – Mineirão (date to be defined)
- 02/12 – Bahia x Atlético – 32nd round – Savior (game postponed)
- Atlético x Bragantino – 37th round – Mineirão (date to be determined)
- Grêmio x Atlético – 38th round – Porto Alegre (date to be determined)
