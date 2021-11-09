Matheus Henrique takes the pains of provocations, quotes figures from Gre-Nais and quips Inter: “It will never be”

After so many provocations made by Inter and its players in recent days, motivated by the 1-0 victory at Gre-Nal on Saturday, in Beira-Rio, Grêmio was defended this Tuesday night by defensive midfielder Matheus Henrique, who, since the middle of the year, defends Sassuolo-ITA.

On Twitter, the former gremista player cited his individual positive numbers in Gre-Nais by the Grêmio professional and left a “letter” for the rival club:

“Correcting, there are 14 classics, 8 wins, 5 draws and 1 loss, and 2 cups on top of you .Tricolor in good and bad #Cry Strawberries #Never will be“, wrote the steering wheel – check below (then he deleted the tweet):

Incumbent between 2019 and 2021 under the command of Renato and then Tiago Nunes, Matheus Henrique was sold shortly after the Olympics for 10 million euros and an additional income trigger of 3 million euros. From January 2022, he will be joined by the Grêmio defender Ruan no Sassuolo.