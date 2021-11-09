Mauro Cezar: Botafogo’s rout is supreme humiliation for Vasco – 11/08/2021

The derby between Botafogo and Vasco yesterday (7), in São Januário, ended in a rout by 4-0 for the team led by Enderson Moreira, who assumed the leadership of the competition and left the rival with virtually no chance of accessing Serie A for the next season, currently only in ninth place and eight points from the current fourth place, Goiás, with four rounds to go.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #176, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that the result of the classic is humiliating for Vasco when he considers that the current Botafogo is far from living their moments of great teams, having only a modest cast and cheaper than cruzmaltino.

“This defeat by Vasco for me is a supreme humiliation because we are not talking about Botafogo that turned Juca into Botafogo in Rio de Janeiro, we are talking about Botafogo in one of the worst moments in its history, which is Botafogo again in Serie B , with a monstrous debt and a very modest cast. Botafogo’s cast is modest, it’s cheap, so that even justifies the praise for Enderson, finally a good job, and everyone in the club, even the board, everyone who knew do interesting work with few resources,” says Mauro.

“But historically it’s one of Botafogo’s worst moments and you can, playing in the second division, with a much more expensive squad, lose the way you lost at home and bury your chances there, I’m just not going to say that it’s the bottom. from the pit because Cruzeiro was at risk of falling to Serie C until a few days ago, I don’t know what Vasco has in store for his fans, but it’s too much. It’s one thing to take a 4 hit from a strong opponent, a strong team, Botafogo is not a strong team and they were 4 with pity, with pity”, he adds.

The journalist says that the failure at Vasco involves the president, management and also the players, citing the Argentine Germán Cano, for losing a penalty in a decisive game. On the other hand, he points out that Botafogo needs to plan for the next season to not run the risk of just fighting not to fall, noting that Chapecoense won Serie B in 2020 and is now virtually relegated again.

“I think Botafogo’s big challenge now is to understand what he has to do for next year, because Chapecoense also won Serie B last year, was champion and is the worst team in Serie A. In other words, this transition is very important when evaluating the squad, players who are suitable for B and A should not do the job, and the coach himself. but the beginning of the year, Carioca, serve to make an assessment, Botafogo has to improve their game in order to be competitive. Otherwise, it is risking to become what Chapecoense is today”, says Mauro.

“It’s very important for Botafogo to understand, again, the euphoria of the fans is ok, they have to be happy with life, of course. Now, the people at the club have to understand this, it’s time to start thinking about next year, Botafogo has already gone up, it’s just a matter of mathematics now and knowing who will be the champion, him or Coritiba”, he concludes.

