Mauro Cezar evaluates a rout over Vasco as ‘supreme humiliation’ and sees a risk for Botafogo in Serie A

O Botafogo thrashed the Vasco 4-0, he became the leader of the Serie B, approached access and leadership. But even so, it continues to be viewed with suspicion. the commentator Mauro Cezar Pereira, in the podcast “Posse de Bola”, on “UOL”, already sees risks for the Series A of 2022.

– I think the big challenge for Botafogo now is to understand what he has to do for next year, because the Chapecoense it also won Serie B last year, was champion and is the worst team ever in Serie A. In other words, this transition is very important when evaluating the squad, players who are suitable for B and A should not do the job , and the technician himself. It won’t change, of course it won’t change, I’m not saying that it has to change, but the beginning of the year, in Carioca, is for an assessment. Botafogo has to improve its game in order to be competitive. Otherwise, it is at risk of becoming what Chapecoense is today – warned Mauro Cezar.

– It’s very important for Botafogo to understand, again, the fans’ euphoria is ok, they have to be happy with life, of course. Will you be sad? Now, the people at the club have to understand this, it’s time to start thinking about next year, Botafogo has already gone up, it’s merely a matter of mathematics now and knowing who will be the champion, him or Coritiba – he added.

When commenting on the game, Mauro Cezar criticized Vasco, but also did not value Botafogo.

– This defeat of Vasco for me is a supreme humiliation because we are not talking about Botafogo who made the Juca (Kfouri) become Botafogo in Rio de Janeiro, we are talking about Botafogo in one of the worst moments in its history, which is Botafogo again in Serie B, with a monstrous debt and a very modest cast. Botafogo’s cast is modest, it’s cheap, so that justifies the praise for the Enderson, finally a good job, and to everyone in the club, even the board, everyone who knew how to do an interesting job with few resources – commented.

– But historically it’s one of the worst moments of Botafogo and if you can, playing in the second division, with a much more expensive squad, lose the way you lost at home and bury your chances there, I’m just not going to say that it’s the bottom. from the well because the cruise was at risk of dropping to Series C until a few days ago. I don’t know what bad things Vasco have in store for his fans, but it’s awesome. It’s one thing for you to take a 4 hit from a strong opponent, a strong team, Botafogo is not a strong team and it was 4 with pity, with pity – he finished.