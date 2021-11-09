Mauro: Comparing the entire Palmeiras and Flamengo desfalcated makes no sense – 11/08/2021

There are 19 days to go before the final of the Libertadores between Palmeiras and Flamengo in Montevideo and the team coached by Abel Ferreira reached their fifth consecutive victory yesterday, with a 2-0 derby against Santos, while the team led by Renato Gaúcho went through ups and downs in the last rounds, with many absences, with injuries and some players preserved to avoid wear, aiming at the decision of the 27th.

In the Posse de Bola #176 podcast, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that the comparison between Palmeiras and Flamengo is meaningless at the moment, precisely because of the conditions in which the two teams played in the last games, as well as the time until the game, citing that the improvement team alviverde took place in three weeks, almost the same time until the final.

“How are you going to compare a team that is playing without ten with a team that plays full, complete? Now, the beginning of the winning streak for Palmeiras was three weeks ago, these five victories. When will the confrontation happen? less than three weeks, 19 days, there’s a lot until then,” says Mauro Cezar.

“The comparison doesn’t make sense because all these guys from Flamengo should be there on the 27th, all of them. Diego Alves felt an injury there and is being preserved, if it were the final today, he would play. Isla is in the squad, David Luiz and Filipe Luís are being prepared for the game, Thiago Maia injured, Andreas suspended, Diego injured, Arrascaeta injured, Kenedy injured and Pedro injured and operated, so he’s not even saving so many people, suddenly some more veterans, the defender who came back long inactivity, who came from England, the left-back, who is a fundamental player and needs to be at the top of his game,” he adds.

Mauro points out that Palmeiras had the condition not to wear down the players as much as Flamengo also due to the fact that Abel Ferreira’s team was eliminated in the first confrontation of the Copa do Brasil, as well as the distance it remained from the leader Atlético-MG in the period in which they accumulated stumbling blocks, while Flamengo reached the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and could be up to 6 points from Galo if they win the two games they have less.

“Palmeiras has more time because they were incompetent during the season, Flamengo played the Copa do Brasil until another day, as Atlético-MG is in the final. Palmeiras already saw for CRB in the beginning, Flamengo still tried and tried to pursue the Atlético-MG. If they win the late games, they are 6 points behind. Palmeiras with the same number of games is 10 points behind. So Palmeiras has a condition today to make this management better because they were unable to compete in the Copa do Brasil and in the Championship Brazilian, he lost contact with Atlético-MG a long time ago,” says Mauro Cezar.

“We cannot forget the context of the championship, I think this cut is very convenient and kind of illusory. There are five victories, ok. But which opponents, in what context and how did Palmeiras get to this situation, why did they get there? Because they lost? , because he was eliminated by CRB, because he lost at home to Fortaleza, lost at home to Cuiabá, because he lost at home to Flamengo and so on,” he adds.

The journalist also believes that Abel Ferreira made some important changes, such as the selection of the trio formed by Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa and Dudu, although he considers it late, and highlights that the way the team scored their goals against Santos has not changed compared to which has been characteristic since the arrival of the Portuguese coach.

“Palmeiras even played a good streak, good games, improved, it’s obvious that the three, Dudu, Scarpa and Veiga, had to play together at some point, how long have we been talking about this here at Posse de Bola? And the coach only now realized,” says Mauro.

“It didn’t radically change the way of playing, the goals and chances of Palmeiras against Santos yesterday, almost all of them in quick transition plays. Counterattack, speed and Santos do Carille wanting to attack, a business somewhat confused by the weakness of the team and the coach who is not a coach who assembles teams with this characteristic, and needs the result. Palmeiras with space is a spree. So that hasn’t changed much, he’s a fast guy at the front, which is Ron, who was very excited yesterday , scoring a goal that counted and that didn’t count and the three midfielders who are very good and can play well,” he concludes.

