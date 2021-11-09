MC Melody says she already hooked up with Mel Maia, and assesses the chance of dating the actress: ‘It was her idea’; watch

No word of mouth! MC Melody caught the web’s attention and ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter this Tuesday (9) after revealing an affair with Mel Maia, actress from TV Globo. It all started with the 14-year-old’s recent participation in “Pod da Dri”, a podcast run by youtuber Dri Paz.

In the chat, Melody was asked if she had ever dated women. Honestly, the funkeira was not intimidated and took the opportunity to send a hint to the 17-year-old actress. “I’m good, even Mel Maia… we’re there”, fired the MC. “I think the friend is wanting”, countered the presenter, in a suggestive tone.

Afterwards, Melody gave details about the affair, which would have started after Mel’s attacks. “But it’s not just me [que estou querendo]. Who first ‘gave the idea’ was her (Maia). We’re in this together”, he stated, implying that the desire for a relationship would be reciprocated. MC then went on to detail their involvement with the global and stated that the two exchange messages on the networks with some frequency.

Curious, Dri insisted on the subject and wanted to know if the funkeira had, in fact, already gotten to have a relationship with Mel. At this moment, Bella, Melody’s sister, decided to ‘expose’ the blonde and fired: “Already yes and always”. WL! Shocked by the revelation, the presenter asked if Melody would return to be with the actress. “For sure”, punctuated the singer, without hesitation. As for a possible more serious relationship, she tried to make a mystery. “Who knows?”, said the young woman, with a smile. It will be rolling? Just peek at the moment:

people??? Mel Maia and Melody new shipper? pic.twitter.com/GhIw0cCJxj — A+SINGLE (@emidoclero) November 8, 2021

The funkeira’s confessions drew a lot of attention on the web and made her and the Globo actress’s names appear on Twitter’s Trending Topics. On the social network, internet users revealed surprise with the possibility of a new ‘ship’. Check reactions:

Melody took Mel Maia and I’m like? Children q this 😮😮😮😮😮 — Miss Shelby (@EdielissaO) November 9, 2021

MELODY AND MEL MAIA AS ASSIMMMMMMMM TO SHIPPANO — Laís (@jaguarujaguar) November 9, 2021

what do you mean melody maya and mc melody???? — namu 🎲🍒 (@sonselarry) November 9, 2021

people like that, melody maya and melody have already caught up pic.twitter.com/yQfZy7VmW2 — Kim (@gayerstreeti) November 9, 2021

LIKE THIS MEL MAIA AND MELODY AVSNSISOWOLQVAO I THOUGHT IT WAS ZUEIRA pic.twitter.com/lC41boAJ0s — daiane 🪐 PRELUDE (@gotavib) November 9, 2021

melody talking about getting honey maya freaked out in kindergarten pic.twitter.com/jPzvebuWRo — taemina (@taeminlx) November 9, 2021

Is it real Melody and Mel Maya are dating or is it meme? 🤨 —miya 📖: who are you, alaska? (@nishimiyaluv) November 9, 2021

I opened the trends and melody is saying that she already hooked up with the maia honey Q DELIRIO COLETIVO WAS ESSE — 🚣‍♂️ (@_alexandrabalan) November 9, 2021

Mayan honey and melody have already caught each other can you start to ship??? even because honey maia bi we don’t see every day — marinna (@jaureguilers) November 9, 2021

Watch the full interview: