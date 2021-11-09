Medical residency at SUS hospital in Curitiba is open for enrollment

Enrollment is open until November 10 at the Hospital Universitário Cajuru for the 2022 Medical Residency Program selection process. In total, 77 places are offered in 20 specialties, with emphasis on internal medicine, neurosurgery, orthopedics and general surgery. The institution, located in Curitiba (PR), performs, on average, 147 thousand consultations per year, 100% SUS, including admissions, urgencies and emergencies, surgeries and outpatient consultations.

To participate in the selection process, the candidate must enroll through the PUCPR website (pucpr.br/comunidade/concursos) and pay the fee of R$700. Candidates who wish to take the test only for training can choose the training modality with reduced value of R$ 450. Registration and payment must be made, obligatorily, by the 10th of November.

Medical residency is a postgraduate modality for professionals trained in Medicine courses recognized by the Ministry of Education (MEC). At Hospital Universitário Cajuru, two types of programs are offered: the first without prerequisites and the second for specialist physicians who intend to complement their training with a subspecialty. The objective test in person of the selection process will be held on November 30, in Curitiba.

