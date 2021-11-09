Mel Maia denies MC Melody about hooking up: “We’ve never even met in person”; watch

The names of MC Melody and Mel Maia were popular on Tuesday (9)… That’s because in her recent participation in “Pod da Dri”, a podcast hosted by youtuber Dri Paz, the 14-year-old singer hinted that already he had an affair with the TV Globo actress. The subject, of course, had repercussions on the web and internet users began to “ship” the alleged couple.

It turns out that this morning, Mel used Instagram stories to clarify the matter, denying her involvement with Melody. “I woke up to messages from reporters on my WhatsApp, my friends sending screenshots of gossip pages, and people commenting on my supposed hooking up with Melody. I didn’t understand where people got that from, until I got on social media and saw Melody commented on a podcast we stayed on. Guys, first of all, Melody and I have never even met in person”, started.

In the sequence, the actress also denied any agreement to participate in MC videos, something that was also discussed during the conversation on the podcast. “We didn’t have this opportunity, we don’t talk much and it was never talked about me participating in a clip with her, because I don’t participate in clips. Me and Melody, we don’t talk”, reinforced.

Continues after Advertising

Maia also said that she did not respond to messages she received from the funkeira and explained why: “We have each other’s WhatsApp. We’ve spoken to each other now and then and I saw that there was only a message from her, only a call from her. I left her in a vacuum like hell, but I didn’t do it on purpose. My WhatsApp is full of messages about job proposals, advice, friends and family. I can’t keep track of all messages from my WhatsApp or from my Direct [no Instagram]. So, that’s why I left her in a vacuum.”

Finally, she asked the followers not to attack Melody because of what had happened. “I just came to clarify things. I’m not saying all this for you to go there on her Instagram and play hate, pour hate on her and her family. Do not do it! I won’t stop following her, I won’t delete her WhatsApp or anything like that. I’ve been through so much, that’s the least of it. It’s okay, I’m not upset or anything”, ended.

Check out Mel’s statements:

understand the case

MC Melody caught the web’s attention and ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter this Tuesday (9) after revealing an affair with Mel Maia. It all started with the 14-year-old’s recent participation in “Pod da Dri”, a podcast run by youtuber Dri Paz.

In the chat, Melody was asked if she had ever dated women. Honestly, the funkeira was not intimidated and took the opportunity to send a hint to the 17-year-old actress. “I’m good, even Mel Maia… we’re there”, fired the MC. “I think the friend is wanting”, countered the presenter, in a suggestive tone.

Afterwards, Melody gave details about the affair, which would have started after Mel’s attacks. “But it’s not just me [que estou querendo]. Who first ‘gave the idea’ was her (Maia). We’re in this together”, he stated, implying that the desire for a relationship would be reciprocated. MC then went on to detail their alleged involvement with the global and said the two exchange messages on the networks with some frequency.

Curious, Dri insisted on the subject and wanted to know if the funkeira had, in fact, already gotten to have a relationship with Mel. At this moment, Bella, Melody’s sister, decided to ‘expose’ the blonde and fired: “Already yes and always”. Shocked by the revelation, the presenter asked if the MC would return to stay with the actress. “For sure”, punctuated the singer, without hesitation. As for a possible more serious relationship, she tried to make a mystery. “Who knows?”, said the young woman, with a smile. Watch: