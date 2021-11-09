Mel Maia vents about health problem and worries followers

This Monday (8), Mayan honey published, in Instagram stories, that she is anxious after coming back from the gym. Full of activities to deliver, the youth actress was very concerned and reminded her fans about her mental health problem:

”Hi people, good afternoon. I just got back from the gym, I’m full of things to do. […] But, that usual subject: I’m very anxious. Today I woke up with a lot of anxiety. Jesus, I’m trying to pretend I’m not, but it’s really hard, guys”, said Mel Maia.

Mel Maia reveals that she suffers from anxiety

Recently, the actress had already revealed that she has serious anxiety problems and that she has had episodes of panic attacks, in which she had problems breathing and chest pain, but she managed to reverse it.

”I see you guys actually talking so I can show up more, I promise I will! It’s just that this week the anxiety decided to spend the days with me and I can’t take it anymore”, vented the famous young woman.

”These days I’m very anxious. And I feel comfortable talking about it with you. […] A chest pain that my God in heaven. He knows? My heart races, I get short of breath. And today at the gym, it happened again. But sometimes I can control it. Today I managed to control. […] So I’m doing everything to distract myself”, revealed the teen star in Instagram stories.

Although she has many fans who support her on the networks, Mel Maia also has haters who ooze hatred against her on the web. Recently, the actress denounced that she has been the victim of hate attacks on the internet.

“I never came to talk to you about it, because I don’t really like to expose my feelings. I think they are very personal. But, now, you need to know so that you don’t think I’m fine and fine 100% all day and all the time“, began the famous.