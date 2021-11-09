Members of the PDT condition their permanence in the party to the change of position in the PEC dos Precatórios

The movement is led by federal deputy Túlio Gadêlha, one of the six members of the bench to vote against the proposal

Reproduction/Personal Archive Voting for the second round of the PEC dos Precatório should take place this Tuesday, 9



Three members of PDT will leave the party if the acronym maintains its position in favor of PEC of Precatório. The movement is led by the federal deputy Tullius Gadelha (PDT-PE), one of the six congressmen who voted against the text, and has the support of state deputy Goura Nataraj (PDT-PR) and councilwoman Duda Salabert, the most voted in the history of Belo Horizonte. At dawn on Thursday, 4, when the Chamber of Deputies approved the proposal in the first round, the legend was the only one among the opposition acronyms to guide the “yes” vote, which, in practice, contributed to the victory of the Bolsonaro government – of the 24 deputies, 15 were in favor of the matter. The text was approved with 312 votes, four more than necessary. The majority position of the pedetista caucus caused an internal crisis, which culminated in the decision of the former minister Ciro Gomes to suspend his pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic.

In the document, entitled “For a PDT that honors its struggles and roots”, obtained first-hand by Young pan, Gadêlha and the two party colleagues make a series of criticisms of the proposal that postpones the payment of federal debts recognized by the courts, changes the spending ceiling and opens up a fiscal space of approximately R$91 billion, which will allow the federal government to make viable Auxílio Brasil, substitute for Bolsa Família. As, according to calculations by the Ministry of Economy, the social program could be executed with approximately R$ 30 billion, part of the slack in the Budget will, for example, allow Congress to increase the amount that will be allocated to parliamentary amendments. As Young Pan showed, this is one of the reasons why the opposition wants to bury the PEC dos Precatório. In leftist parties, the prevailing assessment is that the eventual approval of the matter will give the President of the Republic a kind of “blank check” to spend in 2022, the election year.

“The Precatório PEC displeases the right and the left, but it pleases parliamentarians who look at their own navel and at the money they will receive from the “secret budget”, a popular name given to the rapporteur’s amendments. On the right and on the financial market, the PEC dislikes for allowing the ceiling on public spending to be exceeded. On the left, it dislikes the fact that it is a proposal full of hacks and hastily constructed to make it possible to replace a successful program created from various socioeconomic studies – Bolsa Família – with the improvised Auxílio Brasil”, they state in the manifesto.

In another excerpt, the three PDTs affirm that the permanence of the acronym will be threatened “if the PDT bench maintains the votes in favor of the PEC dos Precatório”. “We joined PDT because of its roots, because of work, because of Leonel Brizola, Darcy Ribeiro, Mário Juruna, Lélia Gonzalez, Francisco Julião, Manoel Dias, among other important figures who passed through it and who are to us reference. The role that the PDT played in the construction of Brazilian democracy and in the struggle for social justice in the country is irrefutable. But this story cannot be reduced to pictures on the wall. This tradition only makes political sense if it is updated and vivified in the political subjects of today. In this sense, just as Ciro Gomes suspended his pre-candidacy for the presidency as a way of appealing for PDT parliamentarians to change their position in relation to the Precatório PEC, we understand that our permanence in the party will also be reconsidered if the PDT bench keeps the votes favorable to the PEC of Precatório. We made this critical position public because we understand the risks of this PEC for the country”, they justify.