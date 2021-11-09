Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 will be removed from stores due to licensing issues

There is still no date for the games to be sold again in digital stores

If you were thinking of purchasing the games Metal Gear Solid 2 or Metal Gear Solid 3 you will have to wait because the Konami has just removed the versions of the games from all stores, including the collections in which they are present, due to the end of the licensing of some images from historical archives that were used in both games.

The company intends to be already negotiating the renewal of these licenses and intends to add the games again in all stores as soon as all the licenses are renewed, check below the list of games that were removed.

PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition

Metal Gear Solid HD Edition

PlayStation Now

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

Xbox 360



Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 and 3

Nintendo 3DS

Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D

PC (GOG.com)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance

NVIDIA SHIELD

Metal Gear Solid 2 HD

Metal Gear Solid 3 HD

You can check out the note sent by Konami below.

*** [Notificação importante] Temporary removal of METAL GEAR SOLID 2 and METAL GEAR SOLID 3 from digital stores (PlayStation®3, Xbox 360, Nintendo 3DS, etc.)



Thanks for playing the METAL GEAR series.

We are currently working on renewing the licenses for selected historical archive images used in the game, therefore we have taken the temporary decision to suspend the sale of METAL GEAR SOLID 2, METAL GEAR SOLID 3 and all products that include these digital games stores at worldwide as of November 8, 2021.

We sincerely request your patience and understanding as we work to make these products available for purchase again.

Thank you for your continued support of the METAL GEAR series.”

Games are being removed as of today (8), including compilations that include the games. There is still no date for the games to be sold again in digital stores.

have you played Metal Gear Solid 2 or Metal Gear Solid 3? Was it in your plans to acquire the games? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Digital Foundry remasters E3 2000’s Metal Gear Solid 2 trailer in 4K

Upscaling was done only from artificial intelligence



…..

Via: gamespot, kotaku