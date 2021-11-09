Migrants in Belarus try to enter Poland, which puts in police to bar the border; understand the migration crisis | World

Thousands of migrants from Middle Eastern countries are stranded in Belarus while they try to enter the European Union through Poland — which, in turn, will close border crossings on Tuesday (9) and has already deployed security forces to prevent the entry of foreigners.

On the one hand, Poland and other European Union countries say that the migration crisis is being used by Belarus to put pressure on the bloc, which imposed sanctions on Alexander Lukashenko’s regime after the current president remained in power with an election fraught with allegations of fraud and cracking down on dissidents.

On the other side, Poland adopts an extremely strict migration policy and does not want to take in asylum seekers: the police are even on the border with Belarus precisely to prevent these people from entering.

Thus, concerns about the escalation of border violence are growing. Migrants used wooden logs to try to break through the fences that prevent entry into Poland. Some threw objects at the Polish police, who retaliated.

Understand the following points about the migration crisis in Eastern Europe in this article:

How many are migrants and where do they come from? What is the situation at the border at the moment? Why is the Belarus government accused of instrumentalizing the crisis? How does Poland respond to the migratory flow? Why the crisis could destabilize the European Union?

There is no exact number of migrants trying to enter Poland. The Polish government estimates between 3,000 and 4,000 people on the Belarus border, but this total could increase because there are around 10,000 foreigners in Belarusian territory who have yet to try to cross the border.

These migrants came mostly from Middle Eastern countries that are still facing a serious humanitarian crisis, such as Syria and Iraq. They are trying to enter the European Union on foot, which adopts a policy of distributing asylum seekers among its member countries — a policy that has been disputed between governments until today; some feel they receive too many immigrants.

To reach the European Union, the group must pass through Eastern European countries that are not part of the bloc. This is the case of Belarus, which borders Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, all EU member states.

Although the migration crisis has already spread to Latvia and Lithuania, most migrants try to move to Polish territory because that is where they could be more easily sent to other countries in the bloc, especially Germany.

What is the situation on the Belarus-Polish border?

very tense. This Monday (8), the Polish government announced the closing of the border posts from the following day. Furthermore, Poland placed 12,000 police and military on the border to bar entry of migrants.

Even though the two countries are physically separated — there is a fence over much of the border — there was a clash between the migrants and Polish security forces. One group tried to open the passage by cutting the barrier or even pushing it with wooden logs. Police retaliated with pepper gas, which still opens up a legal problem because migrants are not on Polish territory.

The humanitarian situation of migrants is also concerned, as many children are part of the caravan. In addition to the hunger and abuse they are subjected to, it is very cold in the region at this time of year, with temperatures below zero.

In a state of emergency, Poland has barred the entry of journalists and independent agencies that are used to assisting refugees and migrants. With this, no more accurate data on the situation on the border with Belarus.

Why is the Belarus government accused of instrumentalizing the crisis?

Because the Belarusian government did not stop the caravan of migrants from crossing the country towards Poland, and Polish authorities accuse Alexander Lukashenko’s regime of using asylum-seekers as a political weapon for the European Union to lift sanctions against Belarus.

These sanctions were imposed after Lukashenko’s regime became even more repressive, winning elections surrounded by allegations of fraud and cracking down on dissidents.

The trigger for the European Union to take tougher measures was the Belarus government’s order to divert a flight from Greece to Lithuania — both EU members — to the Belarusian capital, so that an opponent could be arrested (remember the VIDEO below).

Even though it is quite divided from the rest of the European Union on several issues, Poland supported the sanctions — not least because there is a large Belarusian community that has sought refuge or asylum on Polish soil to escape Lukashenko’s repression.

Thus, Poland accuses Belarus of even using the military to support Middle Eastern migrants heading for the border. In a statement, the Polish security forces said that the Belarusian regime was trying with this migratory pressure to carry out a “coordinated and hybrid” attack against the country.

How does Poland respond to the migratory flow?

Poland is very resistant to the entry of migrants, especially from the Middle East, and tends to oppose measures taken by the European Union to facilitate asylum requests between member countries. Even for this reason, the Polish government keeps the borders with countries that are not part of the EU heavily guarded.

Thus, even in the face of a horde of thousands of immigrants, some suffering from hunger and cold, Poland has put the police to bar entry and does not intend to take in foreigners from this caravan. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki maintained the position:

“The border of the Polish state is not just a line on the map: it is something sacred built by the blood of generations of Poles,” he wrote on Facebook.

Why the crisis could destabilize the European Union?

Because Poland has been in crisis with the bloc for years for several reasons, and new demands from other member countries on accepting asylum seekers could put even more strain on the government’s relations with the European Union.

Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen threatened to impose sanctions on Poland because the Constitutional Court aligned with the conservative Polish nationalist government rejected the primacy of European bloc rules over national law.

Now, with the migration crisis, the European Union has said it hopes that Poland will accept help from the bloc’s migration agency: the Frontex. This would put the country in line with other members of the bloc more open to receiving asylum seekers and other migrants.

The problem is that Poland under the conservative and nationalist government of the PiS party refuses to participate in the program and rejects the distribution of migrants between EU countries – which would lead the Poles to increase the number of migrants in the country.

The European Union itself recognizes that the moment is delicate. Adalbert Jahnz, a spokesman for the European Commission, accuses Belarus of trying to destabilize the bloc.