Mileide is afraid of facing a brush with Dayane and Tiago

Mileide Mihaile, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), returned to speculate the eighth farm of the season, which will be formed tomorrow night. At the academy with Marina Ferrari and Sthefane Matos, the three began to analyze the scenarios of the “one left”.

“I think there’s going to be Gui. Then it’s going to be rocky”, pointed out Sthefane, and Mileide commented:

Roçona, friend! Friend, you are aware, if I go to the fields with Day, Tiago, you get ready, huh? The possibility that I won’t come back could be too great. Mileide Mihaile

“Likewise me too,” said Sthefane. “I don’t think so. Go for me, you’ll come back,” Marina dismissed.

“My god, I get goosebumps all the time when I think about it. God, Brazil!”, yelled Mileide. “Oh my God, how exciting,” continued Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife.

“I’m going to spend all day shitting myself in my pants,” laughed Sthefane.

“I need a chocolate today,” Mileide said. “I ate, but I’m wasting calories. I can’t run because of my knee, I can’t get hurt. If I’m here, if God permits and the public, I’m going to want to take a break this week because of my knee and my spine. if I’m pulled into a test, I want to be prepared”, concluded the influencer.

