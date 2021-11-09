Military Police BOPE escorts Deputy Andria de Jesus, threatened with death – Gerais

The deputy denounced having received threats a week ago, for having asked for an investigation into the action of the BOPE (photo: ALMG/Reproduction)

Since this Tuesday morning (9/11), state deputy Andria de Jesus (PSOL), who was threatened on social networks, has been escorted by the BOPE (Battle of Special Operations of the Military Police of Minas Gerais). They are police officers from the same team that participated in the operation against the new cangao, in Varginha, when 26 members of the criminal group, which had strong public weapons, were killed.

The PM request was made by the President of the Legislative Assembly, Agostinho Patrus (PV), as soon as he received the complaint by the deputy, last Wednesday night (3/11), after she received threats on her social networks for ask for investigations precisely into the military action in Varginha.

“As soon as I became aware of the serious threats suffered by Deputy Andria de Jesus, I requested immediate action from the Military Police. I also determined that all necessary measures be taken, within the scope of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais, to safeguard the security of the parliamentarian”, said the congressman, at that time.

The deputy, leader of the ALMG Human Rights Commission, had published a letter revealing that she had received death threats, as soon as she requested an investigation into the PM’s action in Varginha. As a result of this request, an investigation was initiated, conducted by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry, into the case.

Andria revealed, even exposing the prints of the conversations, that she was cursed with terms of low call and even threatened. “You’ll see what awaits you. We’re going to kill you. Your end will be the same as Marielle’s. For you to set an example.” Furthermore, she reported having her profiles hacked.

the escort



According to Lieutenant Colonel Flvio Santiago, head of the PM’s press office, the escort began this Tuesday morning, at the request of the president of ALMG, Civil Police and Public Ministry. “The PM, immediately, upon request, began an escort. Regardless of who it is, we are able to provide protection.”

According to the military, the choice of escort fell to BOPE de Varginha, due to the high standard of qualification of the professionals in that unit. “They are able to meet any type of situation.”

The escort’s first steps were to scan the deputy’s residence. “Every detail was observed and every move, every step she takes from now on, even when she goes shopping in a supermarket, to be accompanied by our soldiers.”

The number of police officers, for security reasons, was not revealed, but even when the deputy is in the Assembly, where there is specialized security, she will be accompanied by an escort.