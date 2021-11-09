Minister Bento Albuquerque says Brazil will have a new nuclear plant

(Credit: Pixabay)

GONÇALVES (MG) – Brazil may have a new nuclear plant in the coming years, predicts Minister Bento Albuquerque, head of the Mining and Energy portfolio in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

In interviews given in Glasgow, Scotland, where he participates in COP 26, Albuquerque said that the new projects in the sector will have the participation of the private sector.

The schedule that foresees the increment of the Brazilian thermonuclear park is still uncertain, but a revision of the PDE (Decennial Energy Plan) for 2031, foresees the increment of the nuclear sector with auctions in the short term. The PDE is a kind of booklet with indications of energy investments for the horizon of a decade.

The minister of Mines and Energy also stated that the works of Angra 3 are expected to be completed in 2026.

The Brazilian thermonuclear park has two plants in operation: Angra 1 has been operating for 36 years and has 640 megawatts (MW) of power. Angra 2 was inaugurated in 2001, with 1.35 gigawatts (GW). Angra 3, when it is ready, will have 1.4 GW. The volume of energy produced by the two nuclear plants in operation is responsible for around 2% of the national electric matrix.

The minister had already said that power generation from nuclear sources would reach an expansion of 8 GW to 10 GW in the next 30 years. This increase will be pulled from the indication of the new plant in the country’s energy plans.

The minister has, in recent years, highlighted a series of challenges faced by the national nuclear sector, which is undergoing restructuring. Among them are the improvement of legislation to attract private investments, including in uranium mining; completion of the works in Angra 3, by 2026; and the extension of the operating life of Angra 1 for another 20 years.

Nuclear incidents, such as those in Fukushima, Japan, and Chernobyl, Ukraine, have called into question the safety of this type of operation for generating energy. Countries in Europe, such as Germany, have been deactivating their nuclear power plants in an effort to “clean” the energy matrix.

Industry executives say that, in Brazil, the new plant could be used to breathe new life into hydroelectric power plant reservoirs, especially in times of water scarcity, such as this year’s.

