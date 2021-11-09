Miss Brazil tried to strike, says stylist adviser; model denies and says she will go to court – Zoeira

Vice-Miss Universe 2020, model Julia Gama, will not participate in the event that will choose Miss Universe Brazil this year. That’s because she would have tried to hit the awards. Information is from the portal metropolises.

In the column by Leo Dias, Dimas Ribeiro, commercial advisor to stylist Daniela Setogutti, responsible for the dresses produced for the event, revealed that the model asked for part overpricing pays for production.

Sought out before the subject came up, the model said she had nothing to declare about it., claiming to have never charged a pageant dress. However, later, she said, in a note, that she will take “judicial measures” against the published allegations.

“In light of the note you published today, with unfounded and slanderous accusations made by the commercial consultancy of stylist Daniela Setogutti, I ratify what I have already said and declare that I have also called my legal department, which will take the appropriate measures”, informed the model.

What would be Julia Gama’s scam

According to Dimas, the first contact with Julia Gama took place in october 2020 and, since then, “she was incisive and always wanted to go over the Miss Universe Brazil organization”, in addition to having requested that “many matters” be dealt with directly with her.

The commercial advisor says that the organization of Miss Universe Brazil asked for a budget for the dress, and the model requested views of the budgeted value and, at the same time, to increase the final value.

Subtitle: Exchange of messages between model and commercial advisor was disclosed Photograph: reproduction

“We didn’t understand what her objective was and we were concerned about passing on a higher amount to the organization. Even with Julia’s request, we preferred to send the actual budget to the organization,” he reported.

At the time, the organization of the event would have to pay BRL 50,400, including labor, to be signed by stylist Daniela Setogutti. Julia Gama, however, would have asked for the value to be between R$ 50 thousand and R$ 65 thousand just for the material used — according to Dimas, labor was the highest cost in the budget.

In screenshots of conversations exchanged between the stylist and Júlia obtained by metropolises, the model reinforces the requests by exchanging values, emphasizing that “everything stays between them”.

Subtitle: Daniela Setogutti’s commercial advisor sought to organize the beauty event Photograph: reproduction

Despite Julia’s advances, the request was not complied with, and was later reported to the Miss Universe Brazil organization via e-mail.

“Our line of conversation with the organization has always been frank. We always made it clear what she was trying to do and we never agreed with Julia’s ideas, which is precisely why we passed everything on to the organization”, pointed out Dimas.

Subtitle: Dimas Ribeiro also shared a message received by the event’s organizers Photograph: reproduction

formally uninvited

Last week, Julia Gama stated that she was formally uninvited from this year’s event, having even received e-mail informing about the dismissal of his appearance. As such, she will not be able to follow the tradition of passing the crown to her successor.

Although she claimed not to know the reasons why she was uninvited, she said that she could not say that she was indifferent to the situation.

“Even though we shared different opinions and even conflicting values, I believe that together, the Miss Universe Brazil Organization and I did an incredible job together, which earned us the title of Vice Miss Universe”, wrote the model in an Instagram post.

political reasons

According to the metropolises, Julia Gama has taken a stand against the president several times Jair Bolsonaro (no party) on social media.

The event’s production has been controlled by the Pocket Entrepreneur Winston Ling since July 2020. The Gaucho is known for having been a bridge between the Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, and the Chief Executive.

In addition to praising Bolsonaro, Ling is close to Congresswoman Bia Kicis and former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles.

