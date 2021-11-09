Miss says she will take “judicial action” against coup charges

After the LeoDias column published the accusations made by Dimas Ribeiro, commercial advisor to the stylist Daniela Setogutti, Miss Brazil Julia Gama says she will take “judicial measures” against the published allegations. Before the publication, the column team sought out Julia, who chose not to take a more clear position on the subject.

Earlier this Monday afternoon (11/08), Julia informed that: “In light of the note you published today, with unfounded and slanderous accusations made by the commercial office of stylist Daniela Setogutti, I ratify what I have already said and declare that I have also already called my legal counsel, who will take the appropriate measures”.

See exchanges of messages between miss and Setogutti

Dimas Ribeiro revealed that the model asked them to overprice the dress, which would be paid for the production.

We also had access to screenshots of conversations exchanged between the stylist and Julia, in which she asks for the exchange of values ​​and asks us to “keep everything between them”. Then, the model was contacted and said she had nothing to say about what happened. “I never covered a contest dress. I have nothing to say about it.”

Despite not having taken a stand on the accusations, Julia said in an exclusive interview to the column that she does not regret having represented Brazil during the administration of President Bolsonaro, and that, for her, it is Miss’s role to “be a voice and representativeness” . She reinforces that she does not know if the reason for her rejection of the ceremony was due to her political position, but that coincidentally it was during the same period that the production of the event stopped responding to her.