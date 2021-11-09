Moraes revokes arrest of Daniel Silveira and prohibits deputy from accessing social networks | Policy

In the decision, Moraes defines two precautionary measures to be adopted in replacement of prison.

Once released, Daniel Silveira will not be able to make any contact with other investigated in the fake news inquiry and in the inquiry that investigates acts against democracy – with the exception of the other federal deputies mentioned in these inquiries. Both investigations are in the STF.

Silveira is also prohibited from “joining any and all social networks […] in their own name or through their press or communication office and any other person, physically or legally, who speaks or expresses and communicates (even with the use of symbols, signs and photographs) on their behalf, directly or indirectly, in order to imply that they are speaking on their behalf or with their knowledge, even unspoken”.

VIDEO: find out who Congressman Daniel Silveira is

“I emphasize that the unjustified failure to comply with any of these measures will, naturally and immediately, lead to the reestablishment of the prison order”, says Moraes.

At the end of June, the deputy was arrested again for disrespecting the use of electronic ankle bracelets for about 30 times. The new arrest order was given by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, at the request of the Attorney General’s Office.

The deputy’s first arrest warrant was issued in February for attacks on Supreme Court justices. By mid-March, however, the parliamentarian had been authorized to serve house arrest.

“We are awaiting verification of the existence of other arrest warrants against him and communication in the BEP. We welcome this decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, and now we are going to fight for the rights to use social networks and communicate with other deputies be re-established,” lawyer Jean Cleber Garcia told g1.

Daniel Silveira tells PF that dog chewed electronic anklet charger

Silveira is a defendant in the Supreme Court for undemocratic acts in view of the release of videos with attacks on ministers of the Court and on the country’s institutions.

In the decision, Moraes affirms that there are no more elements to keep the deputy imprisoned, since the criminal action is in the final stretch to be judged.

“The procedural panorama that justified the defendant’s arrest, however, no longer exists, since the criminal investigation was duly closed, including the presentation of final allegations by the Public Ministry and the defense; therefore, it is possible to replace the prison by various precautionary measures,” he wrote.

According to the minister, “considering the nature of the crimes analyzed and the possibility of reiteration of the conducts, notably with regard to attacks on the Democratic State of Law and democratic institutions, I understand that the necessary legal requirements for the imposition of precautionary measures are present” .

Moraes highlighted, in the decision, that Silveira’s arrest over the past few months was motivated by the “real existence of danger” in the deputy’s conduct and in the repeated attacks on the Supreme Court – including during the period he was under house arrest.