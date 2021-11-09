Mother confesses that she hid a dead baby’s body on the wall at home

A mother in Pennsylvania, in the United States, admitted that she hid the corpse of her 1-year-old son in her home wall earlier this year. According to 25-year-old Kylie Wilt, the baby would have died in February 2021.

After the child’s death, his wife, boyfriend Alan Hollis, and the other three children moved into a house three blocks away and took the baby’s body with them. Kylie told police she hid the baby inside one of the walls of the new house because she didn’t have enough money for a funeral.

According to police, agents from the state Department of Children’s and Youth Services went to the family’s home to inquire about the baby on Day 4. At first, the mother lied and claimed that the child was in North Carolina being watched by another. people.

However, he ended up admitting that the child died in the couple’s former residence. According to The New York Post, the family was monitored by the police since the baby was born, as tests showed the presence of THC – the main active component of marijuana – in his nervous system. The cause of the baby’s death is under investigation. Kylie and Alan have been arrested and face several charges.

know more

+ Marília Mendonça dies after a plane crash in Minas Gerais

+ Famous people lament the death of Marília Mendonça after a plane crash

+ Plane carrying Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of Minas Gerais

+ Video: Man with a broken-down car in RJ goes viral due to an unusual detail

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence