Mother is arrested after confessing that she hid a dead baby’s body in the wall of her house, in the USA

It sounds like a CSI episode, but it’s real life… 25-year-old Kylie Wilt was arrested by US police after confessing that she hid the body of her four-month-old son in one of the walls of her house, in the town of Charleroi, Pennsylvania . Now, according to CBS, she faces charges for concealment of a corpse, obstruction of justice, social security fraud and tampering with evidence.

According to Washington District Attorney Jason Walsh, on Nov. 4, Kylie told authorities that the baby was in someone else’s care in North Carolina. Shortly thereafter, after police failed to confirm the first version, she said her son was missing. In the end, after being pressured, the woman revealed that the boy died in February of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, in the house where he lived with his boyfriend, child and three other children.

Wilt claimed that since she could not afford the funeral and burial expenses, she hid the body in the house the family had moved into, taking the remains in a box. To local authorities, Kylie said she made a hole in the wall and placed the box. Afterwards, she put plaster on and painted the place to “disguise”.

The family was already monitored by the Department of Children and Youth Services since the child’s birth, as she had THC (tetrahydrocarbin) in her body, which is the main component of marijuana and responsible for the hallucinogenic effects of the plant.

On the TV channel, a neighbor of the couple said that she found the silence that inhabited the house strange for some time. “I used to hear the baby crying all the time. And suddenly, it stopped happening. I asked her about the baby and she told me he had died. I was thinking, I’m here all the time and I’ve never seen an ambulance. Wouldn’t you call 911 if your baby wasn’t responding to you?”said Robin Stasicha.