Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Possible Cell Phone Specifications Leak on the Internet

THE Motorola may soon increase your smartphone portfolio with Edge 30 Ultra. The model had its first unofficial information released, as well as details about possible technical specifications. According to information from TechnikNews, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has the internal code name of “Rogue” and the model number is XT-2201. The cell phone must have the chip Qualcomm SM8450 (which can be called Snapdragon 895 or 898).





economy and market

Nov 08



asus

07 Nov

The screen must be a 6.67-inch OLED with 144 Hz refresh rate. Also according to the leak, the device will have two memory settings, one with 8GB and one with 12GB of RAM. Storage can be 128GB and 256GB, depending on the variant. Your device probably shouldn’t come with a microSD card slot, but it should Support charging 68W and the battery will be 5000 mAh.





While the Edge 30 Ultra is undoubtedly a flagship, the smartphone is expected to only have a certification rating of IP52, while most competing devices in this category have IP68. With this lower rating, the Edge 30 Ultra would only survive occasional splashes of water and a few dust particles, not full submersion. Information about design and color options was not disclosed.





Motorola Edge 30 Ultra camera configuration consists of three sensors on the back and one on the front. The wide-angle lens has a resolution of 50 megapixels and is stabilized by OIS and the depth is 2 megapixels. The camera and the front have 60 megapixels for selfies and 4K videos. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to hit the market later this year or early 2022, according to the TechnikNews team. So, did you like the specifications of the device? Tell us in the comments below!

See also