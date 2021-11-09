‘Mourning Patrol’ criticizes famous people for gestures after Marília Mendonça’s death: ‘disservice’, experts warn | live you

Since the death of Marília Mendonça, on Friday (5), some famous people have been criticized on social networks for the way they reacted to the news: the reasons range from smiles during the wake to the clothes worn on the occasion, to questions about why either smiled or didn’t cry (or cried too much).

Mental health specialists heard by g1 explain that the “supervision” or “patrol” of the mourning of others is a disservice – because each one lives the loss in his own way. In short: the really important thing is to take care of your own life.

SPECIAL: Marília Mendonça hugged us and made Brazil suffer

Below, in this article, you will understand a little about the grieving process:

smile is normal

It’s okay not to go to the wake (and not cry – or cry a lot)

Wearing black is not mandatory.

Important is not to patrol the suffering of others

On social networks, people criticized photos of the singer Maiara – the duo with Maraísa – smiling after Marília’s death. Maraísa came to her sister’s defense.

But psychiatrist Daniel Barros, a professor at the University of São Paulo (USP), explains that each person reacts in a different way when they receive news, whether sad or happy. There is no judgment. He remembers, by the way, that smiling at wakes and funerals is extremely common.

“It’s one of the ways we deal with such an intense loss. Remembering the good things, the ‘stories’ we lived with the person, funny situations we had. We remember it and smile. Then you remember that the person is no longer there and cries. This mix of emotions is part of the farewell ritual,” he explains.

Daniel remembers that being smiling at such a sad moment is part of:

“In our brain, sadness and joy are not opposites. You can be very sad about this loss and remembering happy for the good things you experienced. Let us cry for death, let us mourn the loss, but let us celebrate what happened, let us celebrate life,” he says .

Singer Naiara Azevedo was also criticized for being “excited” when singing in a tribute to Marília in “Domingão com Huck”.

Marília Mendonça receives tribute from several artists in concerts

Marília Mendonça — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“It was a way of paying homage to Marília Mendonça’s life, the emotion she experienced in life. Not necessarily crying is the only way for us to show grief“, stresses psychologist Juliana Correia, specialist in formation and breaking of bonds, from the VOA Instituto de Psicologia, in São Paulo.

“Those who are criticizing should think for a moment: what would you like the people you love to do when you die? Do you want everyone to stop their lives and be crying? Or do you want them to celebrate your life and be happy? death, crying, feeling this loss, but we also need to go on with life, celebrating and remembering the good things. She probably wants her songs to be sung,” adds Daniel.

It’s okay not to go to the wake and the funeral

The countryman Cristiano, from the duo with Zé Neto, rebutted on Sunday (7) criticisms about the absence of Zé Neto at the singer’s farewell.

“Each one has their way of feeling pain, each one has its traumas, its anguish. You have to learn to respect that. Stop thinking the world revolves around this social network shit. Only what you see on the social network, only what TV shows is true”, said the countryman.

Cantor Cristiano rebuts criticism for the absence of Zé Neto at Marília Mendonça’s wake

It’s okay not to go to the wake. The problem is to judge the attitude of others, without understanding the motivations, explains Daniel Barros.

“You have no idea of ​​the person’s motivations and all aspects of life at that moment. You don’t know why he went, why he didn’t go. It’s not up to the other to say what is right or wrong,” he warns.

Juliana ponders: “some people will want to keep the image of that lost person out of that context. There are people who deal really badly with the cemetery, with the coffin, and they are not the first people”.

“There are people who lose their mother, lose their grandmother, and don’t go to the funeral because they want to keep the person’s image with joy. These are personal issues. Being at the funeral doesn’t really mean loving more or not. You also have a certain social pressure, as a social event of mourning, right? What is the protocol? The protocol is to go to the wake, but the protocols do not show our love,” he adds.

Marília Mendonça’s mother publishes a photo with her daughter to the sound of gospel music

Another point is that death has a cultural aspect, says Juliana.

“Velório is also the first support network for those in mourning. I’m Luísa Sonza in mourning, I meet Maraísa, she understands my pain. We cry together, so it makes sense as a ritual. But not everyone you will need to go to the funeral to set up this establishment. They are rituals in our culture, it makes sense for us to create expectations that they will take place, but they are not mandatory”, reinforces the psychologist.

Black or white? Clothes color doesn’t matter

Luisa Sonza goes to Marília Mendonça's wake — Photo: Globonews reproduction

There were also those who criticized the clothes worn by Luisa Sonza, who wore white at the wake and in the homage to Marília Mendonça in “Domingão com Huck”.

Juliana remembers that, in addition to the fact that white can signal light and peace, it is possible that many people there, because of the shock, maybe they hadn’t even chosen their own clothes.

“If you wear white, blue, black, if you sing happy, if you sing sad, what do people do? They invite you to play the character of the mourner. And then this also prevents you from experiencing your true grief, the grief that makes sense to you. You stop living the grief you really feel to play the character. So I must be in black and scream in front of the coffin; so I do that, although it doesn’t make any sense to me. It’s not this emotion that connects me, that’s not what I’m feeling,” he ponders.

“There’s no point in criticizing. The person has an understanding of what is right or wrong and anyone who doesn’t follow is immediately condemned”, says Daniel.

The most important thing is not to patrol the suffering of others

The “moral scouts” are always online. they criticize not worrying if it will hurt, if it will make someone worse off. Daniel Barros explains that these people are the “moral exhibitors”.

“It’s a behavior in which the person not only patrols the other’s life to identify something he can criticize, but also puts himself in a superior position, saying: look, this is not done, I wouldn’t do this. She reduces the other to look better and get better rated in that comment,” she says.

According to Daniel, the moral exhibitor does not want to promote debates and discussions. “They condemn, point the finger. The statements are intended to make the other feel bad. Anyone who doesn’t agree is wrong. The ultimate goal is to appear, gain likes, at the expense of reducing the other to appear bigger,” he says.

Remember some of Marília Mendonça’s greatest musical partnerships

“The big issue about mourning is that it is completely unique. I wonder why we judge so much – the judgment is in the service of. Judgment removes acceptance – whoever is grieving wants to be welcomed”, adds Juliana.

We must talk more about death to live a life worth living, says specialist in palliative care

“The mourning inspector does a disservice – he will often make the person [enlutada] isolating herself more or expressing this grief as expected, not how she actually feels. She’s going to shut down, because, well, if what she’s saying is being judged as right or wrong…”, he says.

See too: what is known and what remains to be clarified about the accident that killed the singer ; video below

Accident with Marília Mendonça: what is known and what remains to be clarified