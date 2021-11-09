Multinationals unite not to buy soy from recently deforested places – 11/09/2021

Companies such as Tesco, Nestlé UK & Ireland, Sainsbury’s, Nando’s, KFC UK & Ireland, Danone, Morrisons and McDonald’s UK & Ireland join together in a commitment not to buy soy from newly deforested areas.

Together, multinationals account for around 60% of all soy purchased in the UK each year and are committed to “cutting deforestation and environmental destruction from the UK’s soy supply chains by 2025”.

Among the goals, the group establishes that no soy arriving in the UK is responsible for environmental deforestation for agriculture after January 2023. Suppliers would be subject to the same requirement

“The signatories include 27 brands, retailers, food service companies and livestock producers operating in the UK, representing nearly 2 million tonnes of soy purchases each year and more than half (almost 60%) of total UK consumption. United Kingdom”, indicates.

According to the group, nearly a quarter (23%) of global man-made greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, forestry and other land uses, and most of those emissions are due to deforestation.

“It doesn’t have to be like that: agricultural and forestry commodities can be cultivated without further destroying native vegetation,” he says. According to the companies, UK soy consumption – 3.5 million tonnes in 2020, is “contributing to pressure on biodiverse landscapes such as the Cerrado, Atlantic Forest, Gran Chaco and Chiquitânia in South America “.

“Soy consumption in the UK in 2017 led to an estimated deforestation of 3,081 hectares, an area twice the size of the city of London”, they note.

“In the Cerrado alone, 23 million hectares of already deforested land are available for the cultivation of soy. This could at least double the region’s production in the coming decades, supporting Brazil’s economic development, without further devastating the ecosystem”, they warn.