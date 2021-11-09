Naiara Azevedo defends herself after criticism for being ‘happy’ in tribute to Marília Mendonça | famous

The singer Naiara Azevedo used her social networks this Monday (8), to defend herself, after being criticized by some internet users who disapproved of her behavior in the tribute to Marília Mendonça promoted by the program “Domingão com Huck”, on Rede Globo this Sunday (7). Through stories published on her Instagram profile, the sertaneja declared that due to so many difficulties that he went through in life, he chose to be strong:

“I saw some publications where some people criticized my posture yesterday in the homage to Marília, because I was smiling, and apparently I was happy. Let me tell you something: I’ve already taken a lot of fucking life, in my life, nothing was free! And I’m just what I am, and I’m where I am, because I chose to go on, because I chose to be strong”, began saying the artist.

Naiara Azevedo followed her statement saying that she always seeks to overcome and move forward and pointed out that adversity will always happen in life to make you sad and stop and it is at this moment that each one decides how to deal with their pain: “I decide to learn from everything and move forward”, considered.

“The pain of losing someone is irreparable is immeasurable, but do you think whoever did it will want people to suffer forever? Grief is necessary, yes, and each one lives it differently, but what I believe the people who left want for us who stay, is that we move forward, remember them with affection and be strong.”

Marília Mendonça’s friend he apologized to those viewers who were perhaps upset with his way of dealing with grief on the stage of Caldeirão do Huck: “I apologize if my way of expressing myself, of acting, displeases some of you, but that is who I am. I can’t please everyone. Not even Jesus pleased everyone, some will disagree, others will agree. Some will crucify me, others will applaud me, that’s not what will bring me down”, declared Naiara Azevedo.

Understand the controversy:

The presenter Luciano Huck gathered several singers on the stage of his Sunday program this Sunday (7), to interpret hit songs by the eternal Marília Mendonça. Some viewers, however, disapproved of Naiara Azevedo’s behavior for showing a supposed “joy” on the stage of the Sunday program. The artist’s name quickly became one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter this Sunday.

“Naiara Azevedo is completely out of tune. What a horrible thing”, wrote an internet user. “I think Naiara Azevedo is so out of line”, considered another Globo viewer on Twitter. “It seems that Naiara Azevedo is at a party and not honoring a person who has just died plmds what the f*ck is this”, revolted another Internet user.

“I tried, but it’s impossible to see this tribute in honor of Marília Mendonça on Domingao. A lot of shit being said by Huck, some guests suffering on stage and others just worried about showing up well (Naiara Azevedo let me say it). It’s weird, I’m embarrassed”, said another netizen on his Twitter profile. Through the same social network, some fans of Naiara Azevedo also came out in her defense:

“Please don’t criticize Naiara Azevedo for the “animation” on Domingão with Huck. Only she knows what she’s feeling, and like Maiara, it can be an anesthetic that she herself created to remember Marília with joy, for all the good things she gave us. Just stop”, defended a viewer of Luciano Huck.

“Naiara Azevedo held quite a bar yesterday on the side of the coffin the entire time. She’s absolutely sure to act in this tribute like Marilia was, she’s applauding all the time, asking you to stand up, she intensely sings ALL the songs without reading anything. leave her alone!”. Wrote another. “Hello mourning inspectors criticizing Naiara Azevedo, but I’m just seeing one person paying homage to Marília’s work. Yesterday the same inspectors were speaking ill of Maiara for being supposedly “without emotion” and today they complain about Naiara’s “joy”.