Naiara Azevedo rebuts criticism for the way she honored Marília Mendonça on TV

Naiara Azevedo was surprised to see negative comments about the way she paid tribute to Marília Mendonça in “Domingão com Huck” last Sunday, the 7th. On social networks, there were those who thought the country singer was too lively. It was then that the artist vented on how she handles criticism.

“I started to go back to social media and saw some people criticizing my posture yesterday on ‘Domingão’, because I was smiling, apparently happy… Let me say something, a lesson. I’ve taken a lot of punches in my life. In my life, nothing was free. I’m just who I am, and I’m where I am, because I chose to go ahead. I chose to tackle everything, solve everything and be strong. Not that I’m a machine, I have my moments of ups and downs, I always try to overcome, win, overcome, move on. And in life, situations and people will always appear to bring you down, put you down, make you sad and want to stop you. And then you go back and remember that God gave you free rein It’s up to you to decide whether you’re going to stop there, stay in that situation or go ahead. It’s like that for everything,” began Naiara in her reflections.

The artist decided to detail for her followers the ways in which each person lives the mourning of losing someone. He couldn’t spare praise for Marília, with whom he had a friendly relationship.

“The pain of losing someone is immeasurable, irreparable. Do you think whoever it was will want the people she left here to suffer forever? Grief is necessary, yes, and everyone lives it differently. But what I believe is that the people who are gone wish for us who are left behind is for us to move forward, to remember them with affection and to be strong”.

At the same time, the owner of the hit “50 reais” decided to apologize if she was misinterpreted in the TV Globo attraction. At the same time, he didn’t stop needling those who just like to criticize others on the internet.

“I apologize if my way of expressing, acting, displeases any of you, but this is who I am. And there’s no way to please everyone. Some will crucify me, others will applaud me, do what? That’s not it that will bring me down. I remain firm in my ideals, in what I believe and trying to learn from everything. I want to be able to be forever light, strength. At some point I will fail, but my intention will always be to add and learn.”

Marilia Mendonça and Naiara Azevedo recorded a clip of a new song Photo: Disclosure