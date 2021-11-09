Naiara Azevedo responds to ‘mourning inspectors’ after tribute to Marília Mendonça · TV News

After being criticized for smiling at the tribute to Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), Naiara Azevedo gave an answer to the internet’s “mourning inspectors”. The sertaneja explained that she cannot please everyone and highlighted that she is trying to deal with the death of the “Queen of Suffering” in a lighter way.

Through the Stories tool on Instagram, this Monday (8), Naiara commented on her participation in the weekend’s Domingão with Huck.

“I started to go back to social media and saw some people criticizing my posture yesterday on Domingão, because I was smiling, apparently happy. Let me say something, a lesson. I’ve taken a lot of shit from my life. In my life, nothing was free . I’m just who I am, and I’m where I am, because I chose to go ahead. I chose to face everything, solve everything and be strong,” she began.

“Not that I’m a machine, I have my moments of ups and downs, I always try to overcome, win, overcome, go ahead. And in life, situations and people will always appear to bring you down, put you down, make you sad and wanting to make it stop. And then you go back there and remember that God gave you free will. It’s up to you to decide whether you’re going to stop there, stay living in that situation or whether you’re going to move on,” continued the famous.

In another excerpt, Naiara gave her opinion about the moment of mourning and highlighted that each person experiences the pain of loss in a different way:

The pain of losing someone is immeasurable, irreparable. Do you think whoever left will want the people she left here to suffer forever? Grief is necessary, yes, and everyone lives it differently. But what I believe is that the people who are gone wish for us who stay is that we go forward, remember them with affection and be strong.

“I apologize if my way of expressing, acting, displeases some of you, but this is who I am. And there’s no way to please everyone. Some will crucify me, others will applaud me, do what? No. No. that’s what will bring me down. I remain firm in my ideals, in what I believe and trying to learn from everything. I want to be able to be forever light, strength. At some point I will fail, but my intention will always be to add and learn”, completed.

