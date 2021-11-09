Naiara Azevedo vents criticisms about her posture in tribute to Marília Mendonça in “Domingão”; watch

This Monday (8), singer Naiara Azevedo used her social networks to vent about the criticism she received on social networks because of her participation in “Domingão“, shown last weekend. During the tribute paid in the program to Marília Mendonça, who died last Friday, victim of a serious air accident, internet users accused Azevedo of being very smiling and effusive, which would not fit the occasion.

In Instagram stories, the singer recorded a series of videos reflecting on the comments she read on the web. “I saw some posts where people criticized my posture yesterday, that I was smiling, apparently I was happy… Let me tell you something, this is a lesson from me. I’ve taken a lot of shit from my life. In my life nothing was free. I’m just who I am and I’m where I am because I chose to move forward. I chose to face everything, solve everything and be strong. Not that I’m a machine, I have my moments of ups and downs, I always try to overcome, win, overcome, go ahead”, started.

The sertaneja continued to remember that, in times of so many haters out there, there will always be times when these people will show up with stones in their hands. “To put you down, make you sad and want to make you stop. And then you go back there and remember that God gave you free will. It’s up to you to decide whether you’re going to stop there, stay in that situation, or whether you’re going to move on. It’s like that for everything. And I decide to learn and move forward”, he said.

Naiara Azevedo defends herself after criticism for being ‘happy’ in tribute to Marília Mendonça (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/0KBGgqoWTM — Jean Telles (@oliverlione) November 8, 2021

Naiara Azevedo also spoke about her perception of death and grief. “The pain of losing someone is irreparable, immeasurable, but do you think whoever it was will want the people she loved, who she left here, to suffer forever? Grief is necessary, yes. And he each lives in a different way. But what I believe is that the people who are gone wish for us who remain is that we move forward, that we remember them fondly and that we are strong. I think it’s more or less that”, he reflected.

Continues after Advertising

“I apologize if my way of expressing and acting displeases any of you, but this is who I am and there’s no way to please everyone, some will crucify me, others will applaud me, what do you do? That’s not what’s going to get me down. I remain firm in my ideals, in what I believe and trying to learn from everything. I want to be able to be forever light, strength. At some point I will fail, but my intention will always be to add”, declared.

Naiara Azevedo defends herself after criticism for being ‘happy’ in tribute to Marília Mendonça (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/QjT7zB46A2 — Jean Telles (@oliverlione) November 8, 2021

The artist ended the outburst with a piece of advice for people: “Let’s stop pointing, judging, criticizing the other and let’s start doing things differently. Let’s add up! And if I don’t have anything good to say to the other, then I shut up. You can be sure that your life will become lighter. Start exercising this in your life starting today. If I can’t help anyone, then I don’t get in the way either. If I can’t say what adds up to the other person’s life, then I keep silent. If you do just that, I guarantee you will do humanity and yourself a favor.”

Following publications, Naiara Azevedo also added a tweet that went viral on the web. The post put her and Luísa Sonza’s photos during “Domingão”. “While Luísa Sonza cannot manage a smile, Naiara smiles, applauds and exalts Marília. Each one lives the mourning in a way and none of them is wrong. It is wrong for you to judge the pain of the other and their way of expressing something that you are not feeling”, shared the Geshow profile.