NASA will dodge asteroid on a mission to defend Earth

A NASA spacecraft will collide with an asteroid to deflect its trajectory, says AFP. Described as a “planetary defence”, this mission should prepare humanity in the event of an impact threat.

Dodge asteroid to defend Earth

The idea of ​​the space agency, in an action worthy of a Hollywood movie, is to prepare for this possibility.

“We don’t want to be in a position where an asteroid is heading for Earth; we should test this technique,” ​​Lindley Johnson of NASA’s Department of Planetary Defense said on Thursday.

This mission, dubbed the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), will take off from California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on November 23 at 10:20 pm local time.

10 months later, the spacecraft will reach its target, which will be 11 million kilometers from Earth. It’s the closest you’ll ever get to the blue planet.

The institution has a dual purpose. The main one is the great asteroid Didymos, 780 meters in diameter, twice the height of the Eiffel Tower. In its orbit is a moon, Dimorphos, 160 meters in diameter and taller than the Statue of Liberty.

It is on this moon where the spacecraft will land, about 100 times smaller than it, projected at a speed of 24,000 km/h. The impact will release tons and tons of material.

But “it’s not going to destroy the asteroid, it’s just going to give it a little jolt,” said Nancy Chabot of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, who leads the mission in collaboration with NASA.

As a result, the smaller asteroid’s orbit around the larger one will only reduce “by about 1%,” he explained.

From observations carried out by telescopes on Earth decades ago, it is known that Dimorphos currently orbits around Didymos in exactly 11 hours and 55 minutes.