Nathan Silva highlights “beautiful party” from the fans and designs a difficult duel at Atlético-MG vs Corinthians | athletic-mg

Corinthians is not the same as in the first round, and Atlético-MG is fully aware of that. Packed, leader, close to a title that hasn’t come in 50 years, Galo will have a complicated mission at home, on Wednesday. For Nathan Silva, great care is not enough and mental preparation counts for a lot.
The defender, one of Cuca’s surprises, became the highlight of the best defense in the Brazilian Championship. A “title” that Corinthians itself, historically in the running, tired of carrying. The match is this Wednesday, at 7pm, at Mineirão, for the 31st round.
– We project a very difficult game, we know the quality of the opponent, but at home, we are very strong, in front of our fans, who have been having a beautiful party. So, he’s been playing together with our team, it’s important. It will be a difficult game, with great players, you have to pay attention to all the details. To be well, psychological preparation, which is important – Nathan Silva said.
Nathan Silva was called back from Atlético-GO and became the holder of the Galo defense — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG
Timão hired Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes (ex-Galo), a trio that should be on the field against Atlético, under the command of Sylvinho. The Mineirão, with 100% capacity released, should receive another crowd of 60 thousand people, as was the case in previous matches of the leader of the Brazilian Nationals. Another day of “beautiful party”.
– I used to go to the games, I’m used to it. The fans are very present, on a day-to-day basis, in front of the CT, many fans will take pictures, give them encouragement. Fan is nearby, he plays with us. We hope that she continues to support us, making a beautiful party, and that we can win the titles we so long for – completed Nathan Silva.