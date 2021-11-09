Netflix series creator confirms second season

Gi-hun will come back!

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator and writer of the drama Round 6 , Netflix’s biggest hit today, confirmed that the plot will return for a second season, which will continue the story of gi-hun

In an interview with the Associated Press, he said:

“So there’s so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I feel like you guys didn’t give us a choice. But I will say there will be a second season. She’s in my head right now. I’m in the process of planning it currently. But I think it’s too early to say when and how it will happen. So, I’ll promise you this… Gi-hun will come back, he’ll do something for the world”

The series tells the story of a group of people desperate for money who agree to participate in a tournament involving several children’s games in exchange for a million dollar sum, however, if one of the participants ends up being eliminated in the process, it could cost him his life.

After seeing a lot of charismatic and very interesting characters die during the competition, the first season finale shows gi-hun winning “The game”, as the competition they are part of is simply called. A year goes by and he has barely touched the money he won, but after discovering that the game was going to continue, he decides not to leave the country and must try to stop The Game from continuing.

Second Hwang Dong-hyuk, now, we can already hope that the character will really try “do something for the world” and fight the Game creators.

What would you like to see in the next season of Round 6? Share with us in the comments!

