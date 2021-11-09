New FGTS loot from November released! check out

O birthday loot is now available for workers born in November. THE Federal Savings Bank released the redemptions of the balance of the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) for holders who joined the modality.

Workers can withdraw funds until the last business day of the month following the release, in this case, until January 31, 2022. That is, the citizen has up to three months to redeem the balance, otherwise the amount will return to the account of the holder.

According to information from Caixa Econômica, around 13 million people have already joined the modality of birthday loot. The request can be made through the FGTS application, financial institution agencies or Caixa’s Internet Banking.

It is noteworthy that whoever opts for the modality loses the right to withdrawal in the event of dismissal without a fair home. In this way, the termination fine of 40% on the value of the FGTS.

Withdrawal from the 10th may be more advantageous

Although the information is unknown to most people, withdrawing funds from the loot-birthday after the 10th can increase the amount. According to the law that regulates the FGTS, as of that date, the program carries out a 3% readjustment.

In this way, every 10th of each month, the accounts benefit from a monetary update. However, the procedure allows workers to withdraw their benefit after adjusting the interest.

Full withdrawal from FGTS

O FGTS it is a savings created for workers with a formal contract linked to their employment contract. Monthly, the employer must deposit an amount equivalent to 8% of the salary awarded to the employee, thus creating the fund.

In this sense, the Guarantee Fund works as a financial reserve for workers in specific cases. The amount can be fully redeemed in the following situations:

Dismissal without cause;

Contract end;

Termination for bankruptcy;

Worker’s death;

Retirement or being over 70 years old;

Emergency situation or state of public calamity;

Serious illness or terminal condition;

Three consecutive years unemployed;

Acquisition of a home, settlement or repayment of debt or payment of part of the housing finance installments.

It is noteworthy that for the use of FGTS for real estate financing will only be released under the Housing Finance System (SFH). In addition, it is necessary that the property and the worker meet other requirements.

Serious diseases that guarantee the full withdrawal of the FGTS

The withdrawal can be granted to both the holder and his dependent diagnosed with one of the following diseases:

Cancer (malignant neoplasm);

HIV virus (Aids);

Terminal stage, due to serious illness (not determined).

Who is entitled to the full withdrawal of the FGTS?

Rural workers, including saffrons;

Workers hired on a temporary basis;

Workers hired on an intermittent basis;

independent workers;

Directors not employed;

Workers who perform activities in the home;

Professional athletes.