New Horizon Forbidden West Machine Details

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Horizon’s world is inhabited by highly advanced machines — state-of-the-art robots that have become the dominant species on Earth. They come in all sizes and shapes, based on various life forms that have existed throughout history, such as dinosaurs, prehistoric mammals and birds. Impressive yet fierce, they pose a serious threat throughout Aloy’s mission.

Spoilers Alert: This article contains spoilers about Horizon Zero Dawn and its plot.

Some of the machines found during the Horizon Zero Dawn events will also be featured in the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. The Watcher, for example: similar to small theropods, these machines often patrol large herds and look for potential threats. Or Bocarra: lethal beasts and crocodilians that were bred to purify water and went wild with Disorder.

The Forbidden West is also littered with new dangers… in the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay trailer, Aloy encounters some of them, such as the fast and agile Garraveloz and the devastating near-mammoth Tremodonte. Of course, there will be plenty of other machines to face, ride or run from, so Aloy—and you—will have to prepare for all the circumstances in these forgotten lands.

Awesome Metal Beasts

Lead Machine Designer Blake Politeski has been with Guerrilla since the first machines were envisioned at the beginning of Horizon Zero Dawn. Along with Head of Art Resources Maxim Fleury, their teams (and a few others) are working on some amazing new additions for the upcoming sequel.

“We’re going to explore a new area in the world of Horizon,” begins Blake. “It was interesting to work on understanding what types of machines would live in different ecological zones, and how they would interact with each other, with the environment and, of course, with humans. Machines are supposed to be the caretakers of this world, so it’s always been interesting to consider how they play roles and what the player can do to take advantage of those behaviors.

“During the development of Horizon Zero Dawn, we had a lot of ideas — of course it didn’t all fit into the first game, but now, with Horizon Forbidden West, we’ve had a chance to combine some cool ideas that hadn’t been possible with new and exciting!”

Maxim elaborates: “Blake’s team brings us a design document that describes the overall look of the machine, what kind of (interactive) parts it has, and what attacks it makes. It has some general concept drawings that better explain the document, but from there, the actual visual design passes to the Robots and Weapons Resources team.

“Concept artists will then create a 3D concept that goes through several revisions with the art direction, game design, animation and technical art teams until we are satisfied. We create, structure and animate a model to see if everything will work as needed, and then the modelers in the Robots and Weapons Resources team take over the work, adding the many details. After a few more iterations with the various teams, the model is fully animated, painted, textured and revised again before being added to the game and replacing the temporary model. The development process for each machine is very time-consuming!”

The expansion of the machine catalog

With over 25 different machines in Horizon Zero Dawn, completing them all was no simple challenge. “In the first game, we had to create the foundation,” explains Blake, “so we started at the base, defining the different roles. The Watcher is like a security camera, the Ravager is a guard, and so on. Once the basic functions were decided, they served as the foundation for us to expand, mixing robot designs, unique abilities and features and, of course, cool weapons and attacks.

“We will expand this catalog even further with Horizon Forbidden West. For example, we wanted a flying machine a little bigger than the Falquino, which resulted in Heliode — but it still needed a place and a function in the world. We studied various flying reptiles and primitive birds for inspiration, and developed the concept of wings collecting solar energy during sunny weather. This in turn created an interesting gameplay dynamic: Helios will be vulnerable when harvesting solar energy, but they are also more alert to potential predators when they are idle.

“Unique behaviors like this become the foundation and are expanded when we define the role of machines in the world. We’ve always wanted to ensure that machines are connected, and that they serve a greater purpose; so the entire ecosystem of machines is in harmony — just like in the real world.”

Creating an authentic world has always been a focus of Guerrilla, and that includes creating authentic machines to roam the world of Horizon. “The design language that was created with Horizon Zero Dawn is still incredibly important to us,” explains Maxim. “At the same time, we try to create new machines that are different and unique, in order to expand the world for our players. The machines in Horizon Forbidden West have a lot more functionality this time around, a challenge from a design standpoint, but one that we hope will offer the player a unique experience in every match.”

new and dangerous enemies

In a previous blog, we talked about Aloy’s skills and combat maneuvers she learns in the Forbidden West. Some of them will be very useful against stronger, faster and more lethal machines.

“Aloy has many different types of weapons and ammo at his disposal, and he’s going to need them all to take out all the different machines!” says Maxim. “Without revealing too much, I can say that every machine has multiple ways to be defeated. We’ve tried to make this clear to gamers by the design of the machines, and we’ve added textures to show weaknesses or interactive components. You will have to study each machine well to discover different ways to approach it.”

Blake adds: “Many machines have various weapons and behaviors that can be used to create an advantage. We’re not just talking about ripping out a component to use it, but some machines can have more passive states in which the player can sneak up on them. For example, if a machine is digging resources into the ground, it will create a lot of dust — Aloy can take advantage of the cover to get closer.

“The machines at Horizon Forbidden West are more mobile in just about every way imaginable — jumping, swimming, scaling surfaces… Because of that, Aloy will have to keep up with them, so we have new motion mechanics to help her. We’re also paying more attention to Aloy’s ability to examine and plan confrontations before starting them, as well as her ability to escape if plans go awry.”

Actions like climbing or using a Smoke Bomb to run away give Aloy an advantage during a machine battle, but the improvements aren’t limited to player mechanics. The machines in the Forbidden West are more dangerous, but the player can understand their behavior and predict their movements with audio cues. For example, a machine will have specific sounds for idle state, alerting others and initiating attacks. In the PlayStation 5 version of the game, these signals will be even more accurate with 3D Audio, creating excellent situational awareness within a vast world when combined with compatible devices like stereo headphones (analog or USB).

Meet the Tremodonte

During the gameplay trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy faces one of the biggest enemies we’ve seen so far: a Tremodonte. While he’s a spectacular sight, he’s also incredibly hard to defeat.

“The Tremodonte is based on a mammoth, with a hint of references to historical and cinematic examples of the great war elephants. He has many different attacks and his body is covered in various weapons. In addition to using fangs for short-range attacks, it can also employ different elemental weapons. The Tremodonte in the trailer is controlled by a rebel faction of the Tenakth, but you can also find them in the wilds,” explains Maxim.

“It reminds me of a mix of war elephants and a huge siege tower they used to attack medieval fortresses: difficult to destroy, slow and firepower,” recalls Blake. “This generated the idea of ​​the Tremodonte, very armored but very slow, an almost unstoppable force. In Horizon Forbidden West, human enemy factions can control machines, so it was natural to combine the two and create our version of the “war elephant” with a platform for humans to shoot at Aloy.

“Going back to the ecosystem of machines, it was created to maintain balance on Earth and ensure that humans cannot exterminate life again. Tremodos were created as combat machines — they protect other machines so they can fulfill the functions for which they were designed without human interference.”

Both Blake and Maxim agree that the Tremodonte is one of the most formidable enemies in the game, and it takes a lot of preparation to defeat: “We recommend using traps in addition to the Hook Thrower. As slow as they are, they can speed up enough to stomp Aloy, so be prepared to dodge. Finally, be careful with the flamethrower’s trunk…”

Turn the game around with a conversion!

While almost all machines are eager to fight, they also contribute immensely to Horizon’s world, or help Aloy on her journey. Think of the Necks, which are not hostile and actually provide clarity and guidance to Aloy when they are converted!

“Aloy can, similar to what he was doing in Horizon Zero Dawn, convert the machines and fight them alongside them,” says Maxim. “This time, we also have more mounts to explore and ride — you saw Aloy in Garraveloz in the gameplay trailer.”

Blake adds: “Some machines might also help Aloy incidentally. If a machine is looking for resources that Aloy wants, it can show the way to a warehouse, if Aloy pays attention. In addition, with the conversion, Aloy can now control part of the machines’ behavior, putting them into aggressive or defensive states.”

One of the things that everyone at Guerrilla really wants to see is which machines players will like the most. Of course, we have our own machine ranks in the studio; Maxim’s favorite is the Tyrannical!

“It was the first Horizon Zero Dawn concept machine I’ve seen, so it will always be my dear,” he says with a smile. “I love his design and his personality. In contrast, in Horizon Forbidden West it’s the Diggers: nifty little machines that can overwhelm you if you’re not careful.”

And Blake’s favorite? “The Stormbird. It was one of the first ones we created, and we were trying to understand what these machines should be. When I introduced it to a colleague, it sounded like an eagle mixed with a fighter jet; but it would also be elemental with surges of electricity from high in the sky. It would dive right at the player like lightning and explode when it hits the ground! Our Game Director overheard the conversation, turned around and said, “That’s cool!” So that’s how we solved the Stormbird!

“And, for me, the favorite is definitely Tratuga. It’s a machine I’ve been ruminating in my head since the first game, and I’m excited to see it in the Forbidden West. She’s big and has a lot of skills that will excite gamers — she combines inspirations from movies and real life, as well as weird stuff that we’ve invented ourselves. I’m just as excited to see people’s reactions to this machine as people are to take on it!”

Which Horizon Zero Dawn machine do you like the most, or the one you most want to discover in Horizon Forbidden West? Tell us in the comments below this post. For more information about Horizon Forbidden West, visit this link. We’ll be back soon with another developer blog!