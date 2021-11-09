New Mass Effect poster brings clues to the future of the series

A new poster, released in celebration of N7 Day, showed a little bit about the future of Mass Effect and its next game.

Shared on Twitter from the official Mass Effect account, the image appears to simply be a spaceship landing on a planet near a crater. However, the shape of the crater and the circle in the middle are very reminiscent of the Geth – a group of networked AI beings who were created by the Quarians, but who eventually rose and gained consciousness. Legion was a Geth and a member of Shepard’s team.

Legion image – A Geth – for reference. / Image: Bioware / Reproduction

If you look closely at the image, you’ll see a group of four characters outside the ship (which possibly suggests the group size in the upcoming Mass Effect?). In the group, does there appear to be at least one Krogan (like Wrex) and possibly a Salarian (like Mordin) or Turian (like Garrus)? They’re too far away so it’s hard to say for sure and they could be anything.

The ship also carries the letters SFX. For reference, the Normandy from the original trilogy had the SR1 signal.

WARNING: Mass Effect 3 spoilers from here!

Near the crater, we also see the body of a dead Geth. While this may be overkill, is there a possibility that this is Legion’s body and this is planet Rannoch? Although his death can occur in many ways, Legion meets his end in Rannoch in Mass Effect 3.

Again, this might just be a tease and not really something from the final game, though this is another hint of a possible character comeback after an Asari very similar to Liara T’Soni appeared in the new Mass Effect announcement trailer.

The new Mass Effect seems to set in the distant future, after the original trilogy, where Liara and Legion’s body could be one of the few remaining characters that can live for that long. Liara looks much older than in the original games, and Asari are known to live to be more than 1,000 years old.

This is all speculation, of course, and a little hopeful of me, as Legion was one of my favorite characters in the Mass Effect Trilogy. Yet that’s what makes these provocations so intriguing, because they’re giving a glimpse into the future of one of the game’s most celebrated franchises. What do you think?

