Nicholas Hammond was not invited to ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’

Nicholas Hammond revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter uninvited to ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘, a film that is supposed to bring different versions of Webhead.

The actor starred in the TV series of the 70s, produced by CBS Network.

“‎I think it would have been a lot of fun. It would have been really interesting to see the old man in this movie. I was actually expecting an invite, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen.” explained.

‎”Tom Holland’s version is probably closest to what we were doing…trying to turn him into a real guy, someone you could actually forget about having those powers and get stuck in Peter’s story. That’s what we were looking for,” concluded.

‎First shown in 1977, the series The Amazing Spider-Man It only lasted two seasons, with the justification that the CBS Network feared becoming known as “a superhero broadcaster”.

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ arrives in Brazilian cinemas on December 16, with Jon Watts in the direction.

Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau return in their respective roles, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

Alfred Molina he will return as Doctor Octopus, and the film will feature Sinister Sexteto, in a formation with villains from multiple realities.