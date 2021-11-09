Nintendo repeats Switch Black Friday bundle in the US • Eurogamer.pt

Nintendo of America announced its Black Friday promotions and once again Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is leading the highlights chosen by the company to captivate more players to buy its console.

The package that includes a Nintendo Switch matrix, a code to download the digital version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3 month subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service for $299.99 is the headliner in the Black Friday promotions of Nintendo of America.

The company also announced that between the 21st and 27th of November, several Nintendo Switch games will be available for $39.99 in stores in the United States and its digital store will also present promotions, but still to be announced.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Maker 2, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Kirby Star Allies, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Astral Chain and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition are some of the games chosen for these Black Friday deals.