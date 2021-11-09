Nintendo tries to contain leaks of Pokémon Diamond & Pearl remakes

Nintendo is scrambling to try to stop the tide of leaks from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl, new games from the pocket monsters arriving on Switch later this month.

According to Eurogamer, the company would be taking down photos, videos and other information about the games, which are already being made available online. Apparently, the leaks were made possible by physical copies of the games being made available to the public before their time.

Media displaying Pokédex and features of Pokemon Platinum in remakes, for example, they have already been shared on the internet. Although these are new versions of games originally released for the Nintendo DS in 2006, Big N is struggling to maintain information about Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl in secrecy until the official arrival of the bonds on the market.

This isn’t the first time Nintendo has faced franchise leaks. In 2019, the company announced that it would take legal action against leakers who made available content from Pokémon Sword & Shield. The lawsuit was ruled in favor of the company, and those responsible for the leaks were sentenced to pay $150,000 each.

With copies of the new games made available before release, gamers and fans of the series should brace themselves for a flood of details in the coming days. Dataminers are expected to dig through game archives for information and share their findings online.