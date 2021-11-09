Nintendo tries to fight Pokmon Diamond and Pearl breakouts • Eurogamer.pt

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl hit stores on November 19, but Nintendo is once again fighting the leak resulting from some players who have already managed to secure their copy.

Weeks before release, copies of Nintendo DS remakes were reportedly sold out ahead of time, and after months of keeping secrets, Nintendo is seeing several new developments unveiled ahead of schedule. It’s a problem Nintendo has faced in the past and with the Pokémon series, in Sword and Shield.

After Metroid Dread and Mario Party SuperStars appeared in pirated versions before release, Nintendo has yet another problem on its hands. Among the revelations are PokéDex information and Pokémon Platinum features present in these games. To prove that their copies were legal, photos with the cover and game boxes were shared on social media.

While trying to remove the images and videos from the internet, Nintendo is preparing to deal with a complete datamine to the game files, which could reveal a lot of secrets before the launch and Nintendo is reliving the nightmare of 2019.