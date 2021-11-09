‘No money for funeral’ hides baby’s body on the wall at home – International

Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis, the baby’s parents, were arrested (photo: Reproduction)

In Pennsylvania, 25-year-old Kylie Wilt was arrested after confessing to police that she hid the body of her one-year-old son in the wall of her home. According to her, the baby would have died in February 2021. According to the State Department of Child and Youth Services, agents went to the family home to inquire about the baby last Thursday (4/11). At first, the mother lied to me and claimed that her son was in North Carolina being watched by someone else. Finally, she admitted that the child died in the couple’s former home. After the child’s death, Kylie and her boyfriend Alan Hollis and the other three children moved into a house three blocks away from the old one and took the baby’s body away in a box. In the new house, she and her boyfriend made a hole in the wall, placed the box, covered it with plaster, and applied a coat of paint. To the police, she said that she hid the baby inside one of the walls of the new house because she didn’t have enough money for a funeral. A told me that the boy died in February of sudden infant death syndrome. According to The New York Post, the family was monitored by the police and social services since the baby was born, due to tests showing the presence of THC, the main active component of marijuana, in their nervous system. The cause of the baby’s death is still under investigation. Kylie and Alan have been arrested and face charges of concealing a child’s death, concealment of a corpse, obstruction of justice, social security fraud and tampering with evidence.