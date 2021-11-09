Nova Trident 660 will be the most affordable Triumph in Brazil; see the price – 11/8/2021

Created to be an affordable naked motorcycle and also one of Triumph’s entry-level models, the new naked Trident 660 had its price finally revealed in Brazil. Although the model still doesn’t have a date to reach stores, the new Trident 660 will cost from R$ 47,490, according to the website of the English manufacturer.

If the price is confirmed, the new Trident 660 will be the most affordable model sold by the brand in Brazil. The new naked motorcycle appears to cost even less than the Street Twin, entry-level model in Triumph’s classic lineup and, until then, the British manufacturer’s “cheapest” motorcycle.

Also according to Triumph’s website, Trident will be sold in three color options: white, which will cost R$47,490, in addition to black and gray priced at R$47,990.

How is Triumph’s new naked?

The new Trident is the brand’s bet to enter the naked segment of medium cubic capacity. With a minimalist styling, low weight (189 kg) and a good electronic package, Trident uses an unprecedented three-cylinder engine, 660 cc, capable of producing 81 hp of maximum power at 10,250 rpm. It is also worth noting the good torque of 6.5 kgf.m to 6,250 revolutions. The transmission has six gears.

Focused on motorcyclists who are “up” in displacement, the Trident 660 has only two riding modes (Road and Rain) that adjust the response of the electronic throttle and traction control.

Also in the electronics, it has a digital panel with an LCD screen, where there are tachometers, gear indicator, speedometer and fuel gauge; and a color TFT screen where information about piloting and even navigation modes appears. The panel, although simple, will have a Bluetooth connection, as an option, through the “My Triumph” application.

Triumph Trident 660 will be sold in white, black and gray Image: Disclosure

Designed for less experienced riders, the Trident 660 has a tubular steel frame and weighs just 189 kg in running order. The seat is 805 mm from the ground. The suspensions are by the Showa brand. The front telescopic fork is inverted (upside down) and with separate functions (SFF), but offers no adjustments. At the rear, there is a monoshock absorber with spring preload adjustment attached to a scale, also made of steel.

Brakes are Nissin with 310 mm double disc at the front. At the rear, a single 255 mm disc and single-piston caliper. With factory ABS system. The rim 17 wheels are aluminum alloy and fit tubeless tires, measuring 120/70-17, at the front, and 180/55-17, at the rear.

Another Trident selling point is that its three-cylinder engine needs maintenance only every 10,000 miles, that is, every 16,000 kilometers. Thus, in addition to having the lowest price among Triumph motorcycles on sale in Brazil, the model also has a lower maintenance cost.