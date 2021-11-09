November Blue warns men about prostate prevention, symptoms and care

After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common among men, representing 10% of cancers diagnosed in Brazil

After the important alerts of Pink October, which focus on women’s health, prevention and diagnosis of breast cancer, the November Blue campaign begins, raising awareness about male diseases, with a focus on prevention and early diagnosis of prostate cancer.

After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common among men, representing 10% of cancers diagnosed in Brazil. According to data from INCA (National Cancer Institute), there is a forecast of 65,840 new cases each year, between 2020 and 2022.

The data alert to the importance of carrying out preventive exams and early diagnosis.

The urologist Henrique Peres Rocha shows that Novembro Azul is “a campaign for the quality of life of men’s health” and that having the habit of seeing the urologist since adolescence is important for development and for a better quality of life .

However, the specialist still brings another worrying fact: there is an estimate that less than 10% of men under 40 years old have a medical review.

“Going to the gynecologist is a culture that women have had since adolescence. Now that men are starting to get motivated”, he adds.

In addition to the touch exam being viewed with some prejudice, many men avoid the consultation, as they do not feel symptoms. Another factor is that they are afraid of the sequelae of surgery, such as erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence, he points out.

Preventive exams indicated for men

The Brazilian Society of Urology recommends performing a digital rectal exam after the age of 50 years. For men who have a history of prostate cancer in first-degree relatives or for blacks, the ideal is to undergo the exam after 45 years of age.

In addition to the DRE, there are other preventive tests, such as the PSA blood test, which stands for Prostate Specific Antigen, and it is performed in the laboratory.

There are also prostate biopsy and multiparametric resonance, which help in the diagnosis and differentiate whether the cancer is in an early or more advanced stage, and whether the tumor poses health risks.

The digital rectal exam is still feared by men and viewed with prejudice, however, the urologist emphasizes that it is a calm exam. The duration is less than 30 seconds and the procedure is not painful.

In addition, studies show that there are situations in which it is not necessary to perform a touch exam annually. “It will not always be necessary, the urologist will be the one to judge”, explains the doctor.

“If you have a PCA below 1.5 and you have already had the exam one or two years ago, it is likely that it will only be necessary in five years”, completes physician Henrique Peres Rocha.

Symptoms of Prostate Cancer

Strength and pain when urinating, urinary incontinence and bleeding are some of the symptoms of prostate cancer. The doctor explains that when symptoms are already felt, it is a sign that the cancer is at an advanced stage, therefore, the importance of going to the doctor regularly.

Rocha emphasizes that the initial phase is usually asymptomatic. Bone, hip, and back pain can also signal that the disease is at an advanced level.

However, obstruction in the urinary flow can be confused with another disease, benign prostatic hyperplasia, which is gland growth.

Known as a swollen prostate, it does not mean that it is cancer or that it was formed as a result of a tumor. “They are independent diseases. They are different, but they occur in the same organ”, explains the doctor. A biopsy is used to differentiate whether it is cancer or a swollen prostate.

The Treatment and Cure of Prostate Cancer

If diagnosed early and if it is still located in the prostate, the patient has more than a 90% chance of being cured. There are cases in which immediate treatment is not necessary, only active surveillance, in which the prostate is regularly monitored.

The specialist emphasizes that the cases are individualized and that the urologist will analyze the necessary treatment for prostate cancer. If diagnosed at a more advanced stage, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery or hormonal blockade can be performed.

With the advent of technology, the sequelae in men after surgery are hardly noticeable, with high cure rates, not having erectile dysfunction or having urinary incontinence, he said.

The importance of having healthy habits

Diet high in fats or poor quality carbohydrates, sleeping poorly, and smoking are some of the habits that increase the risk of developing cancers.

At the opposite extreme, healthy habits lower your risk of developing prostate cancer. Therefore, it is important to adopt a lifestyle without a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, in addition to avoiding red meat and excessive alcohol.