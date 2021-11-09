now the villain is inflation; see what to do with the action

THE BB Security (BBSE3) showed another mixed result, with some lines pleasing and others not so much.

If, in the second quarter, the company’s main villain was the high accident rate caused by covid, the shot of the IGP-M (General Average Price Index) pressured the expenses of the company’s pension segment, BrasilPrev in the last three months.

In the accumulated result for the year, the IGP-M, also called rent inflation, accumulates an increase of 16.74%.

Between July and September, the company earned R$976 million, down 11% compared to the same period last year and 6.5% above the consensus. Without the impact of the discharge of the inflation, the profit would have been R$ 1.075 billion.

On the other hand, claims were lower than expected for BrasilSeg, mainly in rural areas, and for BrasilCap due to the higher financial result, in addition to the hedge in the pre-fixed investment portfolio.

already the great recalls that BrasilSeg continued to feel the impacts of higher claims in life products, as part of the claims of the second wave of the pandemic were only reported in the third quarter.

The loss ratio in the quarter fell 9.8 percentage points, which, according to the Harvest, suggests a better scenario in the next quarter, with Covid’s cases on a downward trend.

THE active highlights that BB Corretora continues with strong numbers, with profit 6% higher than in the same period last year, supported by the growth in brokerage revenue of 3%.

It’s worth having BB Security in the wallet ?

Even with the annual drop in profit, analysts remain optimistic about the role of BB Seguridade, noting that the company will continue to show signs of recovery.

“We see that BBSE’s results were slightly negative, despite the expectation of mixed numbers, with good results in the brokerage division, offset by a weaker performance in the pension plan division”, argues Safra.

Even so, analysts Luis F. Azevedo, Silvio Dória and Gabriel Pucci, who signed the report, say that the drop in the IGP-M, combined with the increase in the IPCA, should bring a positive balance to Brasilprev’s financial result.

In addition, the trio calculates that the stock is at a very attractive price, trading at 9.7 times the price over earnings (P/E). The historical average for the last five years was 13.4 times.

Ativa, on the other hand, sees good prospects for the pension and insurance business, “which, despite being under pressure in the short term, should continue to grow in premiums in the long term”.

good prospects

For Genial, even with a result below expectations, the environment will be positive for BB Seguridade going forward.

“The increase in the Selic rate should contribute to the company’s financial result, as well as the expectation of a reduction in the loss ratio with the accelerated pace of vaccination, and the trend towards closing the mismatch between the IGP-M and the IPCA”, he says.

And finally, the Credit Suisse adds that the sequential results keep improving. Analysts Marcelo Telles, Daniel Vaz and Bruna Amorim forecast higher financial results, with higher interest rates and less impact from the incompatibility effects between IPCA and IGP-M.

See recommendations