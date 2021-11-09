Nubank customers can ask to become fintech partners starting this Tuesday | Time to Invest

Who is a digital bank customer Nubank can receive this Tuesday (9) an in-app notification with an invitation to be a member of the financial institution . Last week , the bank announced that it will reserve a portion of the shares it will sell to the market in its IPO (initial public offering) at NYSE, in New York, for its clients.

This is because, in addition to listing its shares in the United States, the company filed a request with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) for trade BDRs (receipts of shares traded abroad) at Brazilian stock exchange, the B3.

In the offer it will make in Brazil, Nubank decided to create a program aimed at customers. The bank will donate between 18.3 million and 22.9 million BDRs to customers, at a maximum rate of 1 BDR per person – respecting a registration order.

To fund the program, called NuParties, Nubank will disburse BRL 180 million to BRL 225 million – based on the estimated average price of R$9.82 per BDR that will be sold at the IPO (the estimate is that the BDR is priced between R$9.35 and R$10.29 each).

The bank said, in a statement, last week, that the program is a “way to recognize and value the essential role of its clients in building its history”.

Who is eligible to receive the invitation? Active customers who have a Nubank account that is not blocked for transactions, who are not in default for more than eight calendar days, and there is an additional requirement to have performed or received at least one transaction on any bank product in the last 30 days before joining the program.

On its website, Nubank explains that registration will be made through the bank’s application, from November 9th. “Customers eligible to receive a small piece (of the bank’s capital) will see the instructions to accept it in the Nubank app,” says the institution.

“We want to make it possible for millions of people to receive this piece of Nubank, but there is a maximum available limit – that is, there is a limit of customers who can have access to the piece. Therefore, the subscription confirmation order in the app it’s important,” it says on its website.

It is worth noting, however, that the client who chooses to win this BDR will have to keep the role in the investment portfolio for one year.

This trading ban applies only to the donated BDR. If the customer actually pays for the BDRs they can be traded freely on B3.

Nubank: Brazil was responsible for 98% of revenues between January and September

