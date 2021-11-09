Nubank opens applications for clients to become partners; know how it works

As of this Tuesday (11/09), Nubank is already making registrations available to customers interested in acquiring company shares. The best thing about this proposal is that the company is investing something that can rotate between BRL 180 million to BRL 225 million to grant the papers free of charge to its customers.

In order to be one of Nubank’s “shareholder customers”, it is necessary that the interested party comply with some established rules. For example, it is required that the customer is active using the platform, does not have an account blocked, does not have debts with fintech and has carried out any transaction carried out within a period of up to 30 days prior to registration.

This action starts with the NuSócios service, which will allow clients to create more affinity with the investment market. Fintech’s customers will receive the so-called BDRs, which are nothing more than certificates that represent the shares and, therefore, whoever owns them will have share value.

These BDRs are divided into Class A and Class B, with shares characterized as Class A granting holders one vote at meetings and shareholders. In the case of Class B, they cannot be sold and are entitled to 20 votes per paper for the owners. Upon receipt, Nubank customers who have been awarded the shares will be able to trade them after 12 months.

During this time, it is already possible for these clients to be able to enter the stock market, get to know better and go deeper. Each customer will receive what the company calls a small piece, but it is the BDR (acronym for Brazilian Depositary Receipt). That is, a small fraction of a share of Nu Holdings (the company that is the leader of Nubank).

The company informed that the shares will be traded from the month of December and only a portion of the clients will be covered. The company limited the number of shares that will be granted. Also according to information from the fintech blog, NuSócios will be offered through the users’ application.

However, all customers can register for registration, which will be valid until filling in the offered quotas.