Nurse Who Killed Patients sentenced to life in prison in Japan | World

A nurse who killed three patients by contaminating their intravenous serum with disinfectant was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday (9) in Japan.

Ayumi Kuboki, 34, admitted to killing the patients, who were between 70 and 80 years old, during the trial.. The murders took place five years ago and shocked the country.

She went so far as to tell police that she killed 20 people in two months, but later told prosecutors she would not talk about it during the trial.

Life imprisonment or the death penalty?

The Yokohama District Court Judge responsible for the case said he had considered sentencing Kuboki to death.

“She said she regrets and wants to pay for her crime. There is a possibility that she will rehabilitate herself,” the judge said, giving up capital punishment.

Japan is one of the few developed countries that still apply the death penalty — and it has huge popular support despite international criticism.

More than 100 people are currently waiting in line to be executed.

‘Killed innocent people’

Prosecutors had called for capital punishment for Kuboki, while her lawyers argued that she was suffering from depression due to the stress of the patients’ deaths.

According to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the son of one of the victims disagreed with the decision. “She killed innocent people for selfish reasons and was not sentenced to death. It’s wrong.”.