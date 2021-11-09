Obama criticizes China, Russia and Republicans at COP26







Former US President Barack Obama at COP26 in Glasgow 11/8/2021 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Photo: Reuters

Former President of the United States barack obama criticized on Monday, 8, those who make policy to avoid acting against climate change, putting Russia and China beside the politicians republicans from the USA.

“It was particularly disheartening to see the leaders of two of the world’s biggest emitters, China and Russia, refusing to even follow the discussions” in Glasgow, Obama said.

“Their national plans so far reflect what appears to be a dangerous lack of urgency and willingness on the part of these governments to maintain the status quo, and that is a disgrace,” he added.

The former Democratic president, speaking on the main stage of the COP26 climate summit, also addressed US Republican Party lawmakers.

Obama said that both he and the current president, fellow Democrat Joe Biden, had been “limited in large part by the fact that one of our two main parties decided not only to stay on the sidelines, but to express active hostility towards climate science and make climate change a partisan issue.”

“For those who listen to me in the US, let me say this: it doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, if your home in Florida is flooded by rising sea levels, or if your crops fail in the Dakotas or if your home in the California is on fire. Nature, physics, science don’t care about party affiliation,” he said.