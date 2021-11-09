Old abandoned hospital building will be closed to prevent invasions





The Municipality of Bragança Paulista published in edition No. 1,183 of the Official Press of the Municipality, of November 8, Decree No. 3.775, of November 4, 2021, which amends Decree No. 3.243, of April 2, 2020, which “provides on the collection of the property located at Av. Salvador Markowicz, nº 100, in Taboão, based on Law nº 4.634/2018 and Decree nº 2.633/2018 and other measures”.

Considering the state of abandonment of the building located in the urban perimeter, the new decree amends Article 1, starting to have in the wording details of the municipal registration (No. 3.00.00.79.0041.0250.00.00) and three registrations in the Real Estate Registry Office of the municipality (registration numbers 31178, 31179 and 32049).

A single paragraph was also added to Article 1 of Decree No. 3.243, with details on the three registrations, including the size of each land. Registration No. 31,178 is on land designated lot No. 2 with an area of ​​1,083.97 square meters. Registration nº 31,179 is of a land designated lot nº 3, with an area of ​​1,242.00 square meters and registration nº 32,049, is of a land designated lot nº 4, with an area of ​​616.56 square meters.

This Monday, 11/8, teams from the Municipal Civil Guard and the Sanitary Surveillance were in the building, removing and guiding the people who were there to leave.

The City Hall teams also identified the points that could pose risks in relation to the structure of the property, removal of bush and the internal cleaning of the building started. Starting tomorrow (9/11), windows and doors with masonry will be closed, preventing further invasions.

HISTORIC

Decree No. 3.243, of April 2, 2020 was prepared based on the sole paragraph of art. 2 and art. 6 of Law No. 4,634/2018 and according to reports prepared by the Municipal Secretariat of Works, Municipal Secretariat of Action and Social Development, Municipal Secretariat of Security and Civil Defense and Municipal Secretariat of Finance, noting the abandonment of the property located at Av. Salvador Markowicz, nº 100, Taboão.

In 2018, Mayor Dr. Jesus Abi Chedid signed the decree on guidelines in the municipality for the collection of abandoned urban real estate. Under federal and municipal legislation, the urban property that the owner abandons, with the intention of no longer keeping it in his property, and which is not in the possession of someone else, may be collected, as vacant, and spend three years then to the municipality’s property.

The property where the old Unimed hospital operated had been abandoned for some years, with numerous events that put the safety of the population at risk. In late 2017, there was a fire with one fatality. There are also instances of attempted murder, drug trafficking, use of drugs and alcoholic beverages and invasions. With the collection, the building can be used to install public facilities, community centers, or other destinations that serve the population.