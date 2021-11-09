OneDrive app will crash on Windows 7 and 8 in 2022 | Technology

Microsoft announced that the application OneDrive , cloud storage, will no longer work on Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 systems in 2022. It will still be possible, however, to access via a web browser.

According to the company, the goal is to focus on more up-to-date software, which offer more security. See how the schedule will be:

January 1, 2022: OneDrive updates will no longer be provided on computers running Windows 7, 8, and 8.1;

March 1, 2022: personal files will no longer be synced to the app.

Microsoft recommends users to upgrade Windows to versions 10 or 11.

For machines that do not meet the requirements of these systems, the company recommends backing up and protecting your files by manually uploading them to OneDrive on the web and continuing to access.

Extended access for ‘business’

For those who use the OneDrive businnes service, access to the application will be the same as in the lifecycle of each version of Windows. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 have extended support until January 10, 2023, while Windows 8 ended support on January 12, 2016.

