Operator may lose arm after being bitten by spider on set

A production worker for the film ‘Rust’, marked by the tragedy in which Alec Baldwin accidentally killed photographic director Halyna Hutchins, was bitten by a poisonous spider while helping to close the set and could lose his arm.

Lamp operator and cable handler Jason Miller was bitten by a spider while helping to shut down production on the film after Baldwin shot and killed cameraman Halyna Hutchins. This information is from the Sky News newspaper.

A fundraiser page cited that Miller had arm necrosis and sepsis as a result of the bite.

“He has been hospitalized and has undergone several surgeries, while doctors do their best to prevent the infection and try to save his arm from amputation,” says the page, according to Sky News.

Also according to the vehicle, no representative of ‘Rust’ wanted to comment on the case.

remember the accident

The director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, died on October 21, victim of an accidental shot made by Alec Baldwin who, in theory, should have used a scenographic weapon, but, according to investigators in the case, the ammunition that was inside the pistol was real. The director was even rescued by plane to the University of New Mexico Hospital, but she did not resist and died from her injuries. So far, no one has been indicted.

In addition to Halyna, the actor also injured the film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, who was discharged from hospital shortly after the accident.