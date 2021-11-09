Ovulation pain can be confused with other illnesses; know how to identify it – 11/09/2021

A pain in the lower abdomen, or on the left side, or on the right side. It depends on the month. The discomfort can resemble the presence of gas and, when it is very intense, the symptoms of appendicitis. However, we are not talking about any of these conditions, but pain during the ovulation period in menstruating people.

This little pain, which can be very subtle or more intense, only occurs in those who do not use hormones, such as birth control pills. And there is a reason for this to happen: with each menstrual cycle, there is an enormous production of follicles — responsible for carrying the eggs — in the ovaries. However, only one follicle will mature and become the dominant one.

The ovulation process happens when this follicle breaks and the egg that was inside follows its “path” through the fallopian tubes, with the objective of trying to find the sperm and fertilize. In this entire process, secretions are also released that can irritate the pelvis region, with fluid accumulation, causing pain.

“That’s why some people even feel like they’ve ovulated, which is when this fluid falls into the abdominal cavity. When the body takes longer to absorb this fluid, it can hurt more in some women than in others. It depends on the sensitivity to pain. they don’t even feel it,” explains Marcela Queiroz, a gynecologist at MEJC (Maternity School Januário Cicco), at UFRN (Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte), at Rede Ebserh.

mid-cycle pain

Ovulation pain is also known as “Mittelschmerz“, German name for “middle pain”. As the name says, it occurs in the middle of the menstrual cycle, dividing the two phases of the cycle.

The first is the follicular phase, which starts from the first day of menstruation, with maximum production of hormones over the days, such as estrogen. During this period, it is common to feel more willing, creative and with high libido.

Then comes ovulation, which is the shortest stage, lasting an average of 24 to 48 hours. Afterwards, the luteal phase begins, marked by the abrupt drop in hormones — when the person tends to have less libido and more generally unwell.

What are the characteristics of this pain? Can I take some medicine?

To set your ovulation day, you need to know how long your cycle lasts—whether 26, 28, or 30, for example. This is because, in general, ovulation occurs 14 days before menstruation. In this way, it is possible to calculate the next day of menstruation and, based on that, count 14 days earlier.

Knowing when that day will be, you also become calmer and avoid until the pain is mistaken for another illness. But one feature of it is the region. Every month, ovulation will occur in one of the ovaries, left or right, so the pain is well located in the lower abdomen, in the pelvic region.

It is possible that ovulation takes place two months in a row in the same ovary, there is no rule, but it is important to know that the pain is located on one side.

Another feature is that it tends to last a day at most, for a few hours, as explained by Juliana Sperandio, a gynecologist specializing in minimally invasive surgery at the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo.

“This pain starts more abruptly and ends very weakly. It is also self-limited pain that resolves easily”, he says.

Also according to the doctor, it is possible to alleviate the symptoms with analgesics commonly used by the patient — in some cases, the specialist may indicate an anti-inflammatory.

According to Geraldo Caldeira, gynecologist and obstetrician at Febrasgo (Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations) and physician at the human reproduction service at Hospital e Maternidade Santa Joana (SP), pain that causes a lot of discomfort deserve special attention. “All severe ovulation pain needs to be investigated,” he says.

It is also a good thermometer for those who want to get pregnant (or not): “A patient who wants to get pregnant can have sex on these days. Those who do not want pregnancy, however, should avoid having sex during this period”, explains Caldeira.

Pain during ovulation can be confused with appendicitis Image: Maksym Azovtsev/IStock

Red alert: your pain could be something else

Pelvic pain — like ovulation pain — can be a symptom of several diseases, according to Sperandio. “It can be confused with acute pelvic pain, such as appendicitis [principalmente se a dor for do lado direito] and simulate other gynecological diseases such as ovarian cysts, ovarian torsion and ectopic pregnancy. Therefore, it is important to highlight other causes”, he says.

Keep an eye out, especially if the pain is accompanied by fever, lack of appetite, diarrhea or other symptoms that do not match the condition. In this case, you need to investigate with the help of an expert. An ultrasound exam, for example, is able to conclude the diagnosis.

According to Cecilia Maria Roteli, a gynecologist and consultant obstetrician at the AMB (Brazilian Medical Association), it is common to see women with this type of complaint in the office. “These are complaints that, suddenly, with changes in lifestyle habits, such as more stress, become more important”, he explains.

Also according to the doctor, it is necessary to keep an eye on the beginning of the menstruation phase in children, when adults do not give so much importance to the complaints. “This pain can be something more serious and progress to future problems, such as ovarian cysts and endometriosis. The sooner we find out, the easier it is to treat and get better results.”

Self knowledge is the key

When a person knows the menstrual cycle well, it becomes easier to understand what should happen each day. Thus, being aware that the pain in question is normal and transient. Running away from normality, it is important to seek medical advice.

There are even more benefits to this self-knowledge. “It is important to notice these fluctuations not only to avoid pregnancy, for example, but also to organize life, especially when we are in the first phase, with more energy and creativity”, explains Juliana Sperandio.